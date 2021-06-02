Obituaries 06-02-2021

Mary Vadala

Of Revere, formerly of Everett

Mary O. ( DiCato) Vadala, 86, of Revere, formerly of Everett, passed away surrounded by her family on May 22.

The beloved wife of Guy Vadala, she was the loving mother of Guy Vadala Jr. and Josephine Goldney and her husband, Marcus, all of Revere, cherished grandmother of Scott

Edwards and his wife, Erin and Maria Feeley and her husband, Jack; adored great-grandmother of John and Mia Feeley and Emerson Edwards; dear sister of the late Romy, Anthony, Joseph, John and

Salvatore DiCato and Angie Santolucito. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends honored Mary’s life by gathering at Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere at a prayer service in the home’s Chapel of the Resurrection followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Frank R. Capano Jr.

Retired Revere Firefighter

Frank R. Capano Jr. passed away on April 23, 2021 at the age of 77.

Frank was born in Revere MA on February 21, 1944. He lived there most of his life. He served in the Navy for 8 years. He became a Revere Firefighter in 1974, he rose to Lieutenant. He retired after 20 years and moved to Florida. Frank was a collector of stamps and coins. He had a store on Broadway, Revere, selling cards and also had a store on Squire Road selling Beanie babies and collectibles. He liked to play cards, his favorite was Magic the Gathering. He loved all kinds of sports; he liked to ski, water and snow. He played golf, fishing. Frank was a big Pats fan, and loved to ride his Harley. And his new Corvette, Frank would try anything once. Frank loved to go on cruises with family and friends.

Frank’s parents were Frank R. Capano Sr. and Eva (Godlewski) Capano, He is survived by his loving wife Maureen (Hemeon) Capano. He had one child, Maryjean Cross, and her husband Michael. He had three grandchildren, Michael, Taylor, Jordan Cross, and one great-granddaughter, Lucciana Cross. He also had cousins, Larry Pione, of Revere, Richard Pione, of Springhill, Fla., and Judy Hill and her husband, Jerry, of Merrimack, N.H.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Frank.

William Tomczyk

World War II Veteran and Proud Member of The Greatest Generation

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, June 4 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) REVERE for William W. Tomczyk who died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 29 at the Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea. He was 97 years old. His Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home and will be followed by Interment with Military Honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1 p.m.

Bill was born and raised in Boston’s “Old West End” and educated in Boston Public Schools. He enlisted in the United States Navy on December 14,1942 so he could serve his country during World War II. He served aboard the USS Colorado BB45, which he was most proud of.

During his service he earned the American Theatre Campaign Ribbon, Asiatic – Pacific Campaign Ribbon with six stars and the Philippine Liberation with One star. Bill was aboard the USS Colorado in Tokyo Harbor during the signing of the surrender of the War and was honorably discharged after three years of service as a Seaman First Class.

Bill returned home after the war to his beloved West End. In the late 1980’s, Bill moved to Revere where he remained close to his family. He did not have any children of his own, however, he adored all of his nieces and nephews and treated them as if they were his own.

Bill was a regular at Wonderland Dog Track in Revere where he would go to socialize, bet on the races and simply make new friends. He could be seen sporting his USS Colorado attire. Bill was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” he lived it and he demonstrated it every day of his life.

He was the beloved son of the late Stanley and Victoria Tomczyk, the cherished brother of Virginia V. Joltki and her husband, Paul of Malden and the late Stella Moroz, Laura Caccia, Walter Tomczyk, Joseph Tomczyk and Alexander Tomczyk; loving uncle of Michael Joltki, Michelle Scorzella and the late Susan Joltki, Richard Tomczyk, Patti Barberio, Linda Tomczyk, Michelle Gustafson, Kris Nazzaro, Stanley Tomczyk and the late Joseph Tomczyk, Stephen Caccia, Lois Collins, John Caccia, Anita Harmon and Larry Caccia. He is also lovingly survived by many loving grandnieces and grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St. Boston, MA, 02108.

Eva May Adamson

Lifelong Revere Resident

Eva May Adamson, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on May 31 at the age of 85. Born in Revere on October 11, 1935, she was one of 11 children raised by her late parents, Ernest Sargent and Margaret (Allen). She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Adamson, devoted mother of Randolph Adamson and the late Arthur Adamson Jr., and Margaret Adamson. She was preceded in death by eight of her siblings and is survived by her two sisters, Elaine Tolwson, and Carol D’Avanzo. She was the cherished grandmother of six and adored great grandmother of eight.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Raffaele ‘Ralph’ Rizzo

Former American Airlines Employee and Graduate of RHS Class of 1996

A funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals today, Wednesday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m., for Raffaele “Ralph” Rizzo who just celebrated his 43rd birthday on May 5th and died on Wednesday, May 26 at the Massachusetts General Hospital after a long battle with liver disease. A Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) Revere will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by interment in Woodlawn cemetery, Everett.

Ralph was born in Malden, raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1996. He worked as a Fleet Service Clerk at Boston Logan Airport for 14 years and later took a position at Sign-O-Rama in a part time capacity. Unfortunately, he was forced to leave due to declining health.

Ralph married his wife, Melissa Chiet, on May 24, 2008 and the couple remained in Revere where together they raised their twin daughters.

He was a dedicated husband and father. He adored his children and was a wonderful brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend.

Ralph loved Rock & Roll bands and he learned to play the guitar and would play many of his favorite songs. He also was a Tattoo enthusiast and appreciated the art aspect of the tattoos.

He will be missed, he will be remembered and he will always be loved.

The devoted husband of Melissa (Chiet) Rizzo, he was the loving father of Jeannette Rosemarie Rizzo and Melinda Grace Rizzo, cherished son of Ermelindo and Maria (Mantia) Rizzo, adored brother of Anthony G. Rizzo, Giovanni “John” Rizzo and Linda M. Fillion and her husband, David, all of Revere; treasured grandson of Rosalia Mantia and the late Antonio “Nino” Mantia of Revere and Raffaele Rizzo and the late Maria Grazia of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Oscar Garcia, Jr.

Social worker for Commonwealth of Mass.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, June 2 from 4 to 8 p,m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Oscar D. Garcia, Jr., who passed away on May 28 at the Lowell General Hospital after suffering a sudden and severe illness earlier in the week. He was 37 years of age.

His Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m., followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Boston, he was raised in Chelsea, attended local schools and was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 2001. He continued his education at Salem State, graduating in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree. Oscar soon put his education to good use and began working as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He worked in different areas within Mass. Health and the Department of Transitional Assistance. Oscar was devoted to his family and friends and enjoyed golfing.

The beloved son of Oscar D. Garcia, Sr. and Mayra Perez of Revere, he is survived by his grandmother, Gladis Perez of Revere and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Henry Bona

Dedicated Family Man, U.S. Postal Service Retiree and Graduate of RHS Class of 1973

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Henry J. Bona, who died in his Revere residence surrounded by the love and care of his family on Friday, May 28 following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 65 years old.

Henry was a Revere native and most proud of his “Beachmont” neighborhood. He was educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1973.

Henry married Mary Bussey and the couple remained in Revere and settled in the Beachmont section where together they raised their family of four children. He worked as a Mail Handler for the United States Postal Service. His career began at the South Postal Annex, then he ventured to Boston Logan Airport, to Chelsea and then returning to South Postal Annex. His career spanned 27 years of service until he was no longer able to work due to the progression of Parkinson’s Disease.

Henry always maintained his wit and humor and, of course, his infamous “one liner’s.” He loved to go fishing as often as he could. He was also a lector at Our lady of the Airways Chapel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

He had an incredible gift to socialize wherever he would go. Henry would always make fast friends and somehow always found a Revere connection. Above all, he was a dedicated family man who very much loved being home surrounded by the people he loved the most.

The devoted husband of 37 years to Mary B. (Bussey) Bona of Revere, he was the loving and proud father of USN Lt. Nicholas B. Bona and his wife, Kiana of Kailua, HI, Alec H. Bona of Shrewsbury, Jonathan D. Bona of Revere and Genevieve M. Fridman and her husband, John of Odessa, TX; cherished grandfather of Izzy, Iris and Hunter; beloved son of the late Joseph H. Bona, Sr. and Dorothy M. (Walker) Bona; dear brother of Joseph H. Bona, Jr. of Columbus, GA, William J. Bona of Revere, Peter C. Bona and his wife, Karen of Malden and the late Charles E. Bona, Dorothea Angiulo and Barbara Ann Fraga. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation,

