Encore Boston Harbor Master Classes Return With June Outdoor Programing

After more than a year hiatus, Encore Boston Harbor’s esteemed Master Classes will resume this June with two courses to be taught on one of the property’s stunning outdoor terraces.

•Sunday, June 13: Oyster Shucking and Champagne Tasting – Back by popular demand, Rare Steakhouse executive chef John Ross will lead an expert oyster shucking Master Class on the Harborside outdoor terrace. In partnership with Island Creek Oysters, guests will learn how to expertly choose and carefully shuck the ideal oyster while being educated on New England oyster harvesting. Additionally, patrons will sip Veuve Clicquot and enjoy canapés made with the freshest seafood New England has to offer such as black bass crudo with watermelon radish and hackleback caviar, charred Spanish octopus with salsa verde, and more. Guests will depart with an event-themed gift bag containing their very own oyster shucking tools, exclusive recipes and other surprises. This course will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and is $95 per person, including taxes, gratuities, and fees. This event is 21+ only.

•Sunday, June 20: Grilling, Mixology and Cigar Rolling – Join Rare Steakhouse’s chef de cuisine Timothy Hixson for a special Father’s Day grilling, mixology and cigar rolling Master Class. Learn the differences between gas-fired, wood and charcoal grilling, marinating and seasoning techniques as well as proper heating and cooking temperatures. Once completed, guests will enjoy a surf and turf selection of Mexican U-10 shrimp, four expertly charred cuts of Rare’s signature beef including authentic Japanese Kobe, and assorted sides. Patrons 21 years of age and older will also enjoy handmade cocktails prepared by a Rémy Cointreau mixologist, imported hand-rolled cigars to enjoy during the event, and one to take home in a gift bag with event-themed exclusives. This Master Class will be held on the Harborside outdoor terrace from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and is $95 per person, including taxes, gratuities, and fees.

For more information, potential rain accommodations or to reserve your seat, please visit https://www.encorebostonharbor.com/experiences. For transportation information, including the Encore Boston Harbor complimentary water shuttle, visit https://www.encorebostonharbor.com/transportation.