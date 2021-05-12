Guinasso ‘99 Percent’ Sure on Re-Election Bid

Special to the Journal

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso told the Revere Journal he is “99 percent sure” that he will seek re-election to his current seat.

Guinasso, one of the longest-serving councillors in Revere history, has been receiving inquiries about his candidacy after his name did not appear on the initial list of candidates (that had pulled nomination papers) and was published in last week’s Journal. The names of two other prospective candidates in Ward 3 – Anthony Cogliandro and Michael Roncevich – were on the list.

Guinasso said his political campaign history has always been to wait a couple of weeks before he pulls his nomination papers and begins to collect signatures.

“I don’t usually pull my nomination papers on the first day they are available,” explained Guinasso. “I want to stay with tradition. I’ll probably pull the papers in the next week or so.”

Guinasso served as Council President in 2019. He is in 34th year of service in Revere city government.