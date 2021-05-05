City Council to Honor Malden Catholic High School Student Encisio Torres

Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino will return to his alma mater Friday to present a City Council Certificate of Commendation to Alondra Enciso Torres of Revere for her efforts in establishing the La Colaborativa Club at Malden Catholic High School.

Serino will visit his former high school to present the award in person to Enciso Torres, a 15-year-old sophomore.

Serinto said that “Alondra started the extra-curricular club at MC on April 8 to serve families in need and to brainstorm means of helping the increasing number of families in the area experiencing homelessness due to the pandemic.”

“The group has become one of the largest clubs at MC with 45 members who are engaged in coordinating with La Colaborativa out of Chelsea to help offer resources and necessities to the vulnerable people in our area,” said Serino.

State Rep. and Councilor-at-Large Jessica Giannino also praised Enciso Torres for her initiative. Giannino said in her capacity as state representative she has learned of the outstanding work being done by La Colaborativa in Chelsea and beyond. Giannino added that a state citation will be presented as well to Enciso Torres.

“I just want to commend my colleague, Councillor Serino, for such a great motion,” said Giannino. “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know this organization [La Colaborativa] through my new role in representing the City of Revere and the City of Chelsea and they do so much work for the community and provide so many services and resources. So for a 15-year-old to come up with this initiative, to put something like this together to serve her community – it makes me so proud that she’s from Revere.”