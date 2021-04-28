Longtime Revere Resident Vanessa Biasella Announces Bid for Revere School Committee

By Melissa Moore-Randall

North Revere homeowner, Vanessa Biasella, has announced her decision to run for Revere School Committee. An educator, mom, wife, volunteer, and perpetual student, Biasella hopes a seat on the School Committee will provide a bright future for Revere’s students.

“I am running for School Committee because I believe I can bring the perspective shared by most parents. We are parents who want the best for our children. That can and does look very differently from family to family, but we all want the same thing for our children and that is to be welcomed, fulfilled, and successful. Some things I hope to see and plan to work towards, if elected, are access to trades and early college by removing barriers, creation of mental health/self-care awareness curriculum and implementation as a preventative measure. This will reduce substance abuse, increase motivation prevent suicides, drop-outs, and bullying, and is by nature culturally responsive. I would like to see professional development centered around NAS (children born to opioid addicts) and the correlation to Special Needs teaching as this is 25% of our student population and ties into the mental health piece. If elected I would also explore forming an incentive program to get former Revere students to return to Revere to teach Revere’s students, increase childcare accessibility including affordable options with transportation specifically before and after school, and early childhood from infant to preschool.”

Vanessa works for Lynn Public Schools as a Special Education Liaison and Special Educator in English for 9th and 10th graders. Her education career began in 2002 at Kiddie Koop in Revere. She has worked in education for the past 19 years. “When Mike and I married in 2011, I had the opportunity to return to school and follow my dream to teach high school. Since then, I have obtained an Early Childhood Education Director 2 Certification, an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts, Bachelor’s Degree in History, and a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education.

She also holds a license in Secondary History, an SEI Endorsement (Sheltered English Immersion Teaching), and a license in Moderate Disabilities 5-12. In addition, Vanessa is trained in Culturally Responsive and Equitable Educational practice.

Biasella is also heavily involved in the Revere community. “Community involvement is something I pride myself on and have for years. My parents were always involved. For example, my mother was involved in the infant stages of our recycling program beginning in the early 1990s. Our involvement was always a family affair.” Her community involvement includes the North Revere Neighborhood Group, the Harmon Park Rebuilding Committee, securing the North Revere Urban Trail Grant, a former softball and baseball coach for Revere Youth Baseball and Softball, a community volunteer with Revere Shines and Beautify Revere, Bike to the Sea, Revere History Museum, the Revere High School Visioning Team, and a Little Library Steward.

Biasella was born and raised in Revere. She resides in North Revere with her husband, Michael, and their four sons, Shane and Daniel, both Revere High graduates, and Michael and Joey, currently students at the A.C. Whelan School.

“I come from a long line of DiCologeros who called Revere home for generations. My husband is the son of South American/Italian immigrants, and he is the only American born in his family. He made Revere his home in 1999 when he bought his first house on Ridge Road.”

If you would like to learn more about Biasella’s campaign or join her team, you can visit her website at Biasellacommittee.com, follow her on Facebook at Committee to Elect Vanessa Biasella, or by email at [email protected]