Councilor Serino Proposes a Community Skate Park

Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino has asked Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Parks and Recreation Department to consider the idea of building a skate park to add to the other recreational opportunities available at parks in the community.

Serino said during his campaign for Ward 6 councillor he was approached by a parent who asked him to look into the feasibility of building a skate park somewhere in the city.

The Council unanimously approved Serino’s motion to forward the skate park proposal to the mayor for further consideration.