Councilor Novoselsky Announces Intention to Seek Re-Election

Special to the Journal

Ira Novoselsky has announced for re-election as Ward Two City Councillor. The following is his statement:

“My name is Ira Novoselsky and I am, once again, a candidate for re-election as the Ward Two City Councillor.

During the last 19 years, I have continued to work to make our area a better place to live. I had Stop signs installed on Shirley Ave. next to Costa Park for the protection of our children and residents along with upgraded lighting. New Stop signs have been installed on Standish Road, Garfield Ave. and Kimball Ave.

Many streets and sidewalks in Ward Two are now on the reconstruction list after many years of neglect. Over 27 Streets have been repaved with more to come this year. Additional sidewalk and street work is ongoing with more scheduled this spring, during the summer and the fall. Through my efforts and cooperation with DCR and developers on Ocean Ave. we have had Ocean Ave. partially repaved with more to come.

Through my efforts with MDOT and Safe Routes, we have upgraded sidewalks and handicap ramps on many streets and sidewalks leading through our neighborhood and around the Garfield School. With funding from the Community Improvement Trust Fund obtained from the various private construction projects, Curtis Park has been renovated, the public stairs at Hillside Avenue have been replaced and the upgrading of storefronts and signs on Shirley Avenue is ongoing. The replacement of the public stairs at Campbell Ave. is scheduled for late Summer early Fall.

Your streets are continuously swept, old trees are being trimmed and removed and new trees have been planted on many of our streets. In other areas of the Ward, I am proud to have sponsored National Night Out at Curtis Park for the past 17 years and to have decorated Shirley Ave. and Costa Park for the Christmas holiday. Currently we are working with MassWorks to fund the renovations of Shirley Ave. to include wider sidewalks and additional lighting. The passageway to Wonderland Plaza at the dead end of Walnut Avenue, along Kimball Avenue, has been renovated and illuminated for safe passage. Sandler Square at Dehon St. and Centennial Ave. is being renovated with additional lighting, benches and tables. The renovation of Flaherty Park and Fitzhenry Square Park are under review for future renovations.

My work with local civic and Veteran organizations over the years has been rewarding and very fulfilling and I am proud to continue my affiliations with these hard working groups. I have been honored by the Revere Elks, The Neighborhood Developers, WEE, The Revere Community Committee of Ward 2, The Revere Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and the Jewish War Veterans as the Man of the Year. In 2018, I was proud to work with a private developer to bring 30 housing units for Veterans only to Shirley Ave.

I was born in Ward 2, I grew up in Ward 2, and I have raised my family in Ward 2. As you can see, my heart and soul belongs to Ward 2 and the City of Revere. As a City Councillor, my number one priority is the welfare of Revere and its residents.

I retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts after 33 years and from the Massachusetts National Guard and Army Reserves after 27 years of military service. I am married to Rochelle (Gaber). We have one son, Seth, who is married to Jeannemarie (Mancuso), and two grandchildren, Olivia Rose who graduated from Revere High School and Charleigh Jaye, who attends Revere Public Schools.

I thank you for your time, and ask for your vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, 2021. If I can be of any assistance or answer any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 781-289-7031 or at [email protected]

Together we continue to make Ward 2 a better place to live.”