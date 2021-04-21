Cambridge Savings Bank Charitable Foundation Donates $5k to MVES Meals on Wheels Program

Cambridge Savings Bank Charitable Foundation recently gave a grant of $5,000 to Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) for its Meals on Wheels Program and has provided a total of $15,000 in food assistance grants since the beginning of the pandemic. These grants ensure that MVES’ program participants are have access to carefully prepared meals delivered on a daily basis by a person who knows and cares about them. Most participants are low to moderate income individuals and the program helps to ensure that food insecurity is being met.

Across the communities MVES serves of Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop, Meals on Wheels delivers an average of 3,200 meals daily making sure that MVES consumers will receive a nutritious meal.

The Meals on Wheels Program provides hot and cold nutritional meals on a daily basis to individuals as some may struggle to prepare meals for themselves due to physical or cognitive limitations and/or financial difficulties.

“We are very grateful to the Cambridge Savings Bank Charitable Foundation for their grants, especially during these challenging times that COVID-19 has brought,” says Daniel O’Leary, CEO of Mystic Valley Elder Services. “Yet, despite the pandemic, our Nutrition team has continued to serve home delivered meals to consumers, and the number of those needing meals delivered has increased. The Foundation’s donations will certainly help us take care of the increase in meals required.”

“It’s important for CSB to support organizations like Mystic Valley Elder Services – particularly in these challenging times when access to nutritious meals is so critical,” says Wayne Patenaude, President & CEO of Cambridge Savings Bank. “We are a proud supporter of MVES and glad that our donations will help deliver meals to more individuals who need them.”