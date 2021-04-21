Residents 16 and Older Now Eligible for Vaccine

All Revere residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The City of Revere is urging residents to pre-register

in person at sign-up sessions on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday (April 21-23) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cataldo Ambulance outdoor tent in Beachmont Square.

The vaccine distribution clinic will be held at the same location Sunday in

Beachmont Square. Residents who pre-register will have assigned times in

which to arrive at the clinic for their vaccination.

Individuals ages 16 and 17 should only receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to information on the Mass.gov website offered by the Mass. Department

of Health. The City is collaborating with FEMA, Cataldo Ambulance, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on the vaccination distribution clinic.