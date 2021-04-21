Beach Parking Protest Rescheduled for Saturday

The protest of the DCR’s Revere Beach parking meter program scheduled for last Saturday at the William G. Reinstein Bandstand on Revere Beach was postponed due to the inclement weather.

Organizers have rescheduled the protest for this Saturday (April 24) at 10 a.m. at the Bandstand.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery announced an agreement that no meters will be installed on the west side (residential side) of Revere Beach Boulevard from Revere Street to Carey Circle and nearly 200, 24/7 resident-only parking spaces will be created.

Leaders of the group organizing the protest want a measure that would allow Revere residents to park their vehicles free of charge at meters along the entire length of Revere Beach Boulevard. They are also requesting a meeting with DCR officials.