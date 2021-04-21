RPS Officials to Hold Visioning Workshop for New High School Next Week

On Tuesday, April 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Revere Public Schools (RPS) will host a “Virtual Community Visioning Workshop” that will focus on setting educational and architectural priorities for the new Revere High School project.

According to RPS Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly, the two-hour workshop is designed to “capture community members’ thinking about their priorities, aspirations and concerns with regard to the design of a renovated and/or new High School facility and campus.”

Kelly said the workshop will take place on Zoom and is designed to be highly participatory, engaging, and informative.

To participate in the meeting next Tuesday attendees should visit https://tinyurl.com/29ced58w.

RPS recently selected an architect to design the new Revere High School.

Perkins Eastman has begun the process of picking a location for the new high school.

Perkins Eastman beat out three other firms for the chance to design the new Revere High School and was one of the highest ranked design firms RPS interviewed.

In April 2020 the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) voted to authorize inviting the City of Revere to collaborate with the MSBA in conducting a Feasibility Study to build a new high school in the city.

Revere was one of five school districts chosen by the MSBA with the others being the Town of Brookline, the City of Haverhill, the Spencer-East Brookfield Regional School District, and the Town of Webster.

The vote by the MSBA came on the heels of a vote by the Revere City Council to approve a $2 million appropriation to begin the Feasibility Study to build a new high school in the city back in February 2020. In 2018 Revere Public Schools cleared a major hurdle during a MSBA board meeting. At that meeting the MSBA board voted to invite Revere and ten other school districts that filed Statements of Interest (SOI) to take part in the eligibility process that could ultimately lead to grant money to build a new high school in the city.