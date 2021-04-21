Agreement Reached: City Officials, DCR Come Together on Altered Plan

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Commissioner Jim Montgomery announced that Revere and Commonwealth of Massachusetts officials have reached an agreement to alter existing plans for a parking meter program at Revere Beach. DCR’s initial plans for the program included metered parking along Revere Beach Boulevard from Eliot Circle to Carey Circle. Under the agreement reached today, no meters will be installed on the west side of Revere Beach Boulevard from Revere Street to Carey Circle, and instead nearly 200, 24/7 resident only parking spaces will be created. Additionally, all of Ocean Avenue will be designated as 24/7 resident only parking to deter park visitors seeking to avoid meter parking. The City of Revere will also make changes to its existing City-run resident parking program and will implement seasonal 24/7 resident parking in neighborhoods abutting Revere Beach. “Our top priority in collaborating with Commissioner Montgomery and DCR was to minimize the impact this program will have on our residents,” Mayor Arrigo said. “I want to thank Secretary Theoharides, Commissioner Montgomery and their teams for working with us to identify solutions that make sense for our community. I also want to thank Senator Boncore, Representatives Giannino and Turco, as well as our City Councilors for their continued advocacy on behalf of our residents.”

“I want to thank Mayor Arrigo, Senator Boncore, Representative Giannino, and Representative Turco for their willingness to collaborate on creative solutions to improve the Curbside Parking Meter Project in Revere, which will help us provide state park visitors with high-quality services and recreational opportunities,” said DCR Commissioner Montgomery. “DCR is proud of our historic partnership with the City of Revere, and looks forward to continuing to work with the City to enhance America’s First Public Beach.” “The resolution announced today will ensure continued access to America’s first public beach for both Revere residents and visitors alike,” said Senator Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop). “I appreciate the collaboration with Mayor Arrigo, the Revere State House delegation, and the City Council in meeting our shared goal to improve outcomes for our community.”“I am proud of the agreement reached today between the DCR and the City of Revere. I believe that this is a fair and reasonable balance that protects Revere residents and keeps our beach accessible to the people of Revere. By creating resident only parking along the residential/business side of Revere Beach Boulevard, as well as on Ocean Avenue, Revere residents who live on the beach will be able to continue parking in front of their homes while also allowing any Revere resident who wishes to utilize the beach the opportunity to continue to park for free in designated areas,” said Representative Jessica A. Giannino. “I thank the DCR for their reconsideration and for revamping their parking program in response to the concerns raised by local elected officials and the people of our great city.”“I applaud the changes to the DCR’s parking program. These changes will provide a significant amount of no-cost parking to the people of Revere,” said Representative Jeff Turco. “That said, I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Legislature to make sure that monies raised on Revere Beach stay on Revere Beach.”