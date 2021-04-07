Cogliandro Announces Campaign for City Councilor of Ward 3

My name is Anthony Saverio Cogliandro and I am officially announcing my campaign for Ward 3 City Councillor in Revere.

I am a homeowner, a small business owner, a parent, and a life-long resident of Revere, and we deserve a government that represents all of us.

I am running to ensure the present and future residents of our community feel included, welcomed, and respected, by bridging the generational and cultural gaps that exist here today. For too long, many residents and business owners in our community have felt unrepresented. We need someone who will do more than listen. We need someone who will take action.

I am running because I know the challenges small businesses face. I am here to make the necessary reforms to give businesses a better chance at success. City government has made temporary reforms during COVID-19 to give small businesses more flexibility; we need to make these reforms permanent and lay the groundwork for a thriving business community.

The Cogliandro family has deep roots in Revere and has been a staple of this community for over 40 years.

My grandparents, Sam & Anna Cogliandro, bought their 2nd Revere home in Ward 3 back in 1959. Later in 1977, my grandfather, Sam The Tailor, opened up Northgate Tailoring. In 1980 my mother, Doreen, opened Revere Karate Academy, where I have worked for the last 26 years.

I have worked hard to continue my family’s commitment and dedication to Revere. I’ve raised money for Revere veterans, worked to support food banks, and provided education to businesses throughout the pandemic as a Compliance Inspector for the City. What I’m most proud of is my work in continuing the tradition of martial arts education and teaching life skills to tens of thousands of students.

I’ve lived in this city for 38 years. I’ve seen many things change in our community over 38 years; some of the changes have been good, and others have caused challenges. As we navigate these changes, we need new faces and fresh ideas. We need a City Council that is truly in touch with its community – from long-time residents to new arrivals. I will represent everyone. That’s why I’m running, and that’s why I’m asking for your support.

I urge you to contact me to learn more about my campaign, ask questions, or get involved with my campaign. Visit https://anthonycogliandro.com for more information.