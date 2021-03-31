Arrigo announces $300,000 in COVID-19 Recovery Grant funding for 15 restaurants

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced $300,000 in grant funding will be awarded to 15 independently-run Revere restaurants to support their recovery through the spring and summer months. Following responses from dozens of qualified applicants, the City increased total available funding through the pilot program from $250,000 to $300,000, with businesses receiving monthly funding installments, technical assistance and operational safety support.

Mayor Arrigo visited several of the selected restaurants yesterday afternoon to congratulate owners on their grant award and discuss the continued challenges they face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Most of the restaurants we visited were hopeful and looking forward to the warmer months, where outdoor dining is an option,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We also got a tour of Murray’s Tavern, which opens soon on Broadway. I am proud of the work our Planning and Development team executed in such a small amount of time – I know this grant will have a lasting effect on the City’s business districts.”

Selected businesses include: Airport Diner, B&M Grill, Broadway Pizza, Companion’s Restaurant, El Tipico Salvadoreño, Esquite, Good Diner, Istanbul Diner Café, La Abuela Carmen Products, Murray’s Tavern, Nick’s Deli, Nick’s Place, Sabrine Bakery & Café, Santorini Restaurant, and Thmor Da. 13 of the 15 selected businesses are women- and/or minority-owned businesses. Smaller restaurants with the highest risk of closure and least access to other relief funds were prioritized in the selection process.

Participating businesses have enrolled employees in ServSafe food safety training and will receive targeted technical assistance beginning in April and into the summer. The grant program comes ahead of the 2021 outdoor dining program to be administered by the Revere Licensing Commission, as well as a rapid recovery program that will launch this spring with an initial survey of business needs and priorities along the Broadway business district.