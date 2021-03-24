Councilor Keefe Wants Answers About McMackin

From Steve DiCarlo to Steve Cushing to Steve Bagnera, to Steve Fiore, Mike Hinojosa to Mike Spinelli to Mike Popp, and please don’t leave out Brian Bright, David Lightbody, Lou Olivieri, or Vin Martelli or the Leone brothers, Emilio and John – it is a fact that virtually all of Revere’s most accomplished players grew up playing Little League Baseball at McMackin Park, often referred to as “Little Fenway.”

Even the great Tony Conigliaro played at McMackin, albeit as a member of the East Boston Little League All-Star team.

Ward 4 Councilor Patrick Keefe is again seeking a meeting with members of the former Revere Little League Board to discuss the “disheartening” condition of the former home to Revere Little League. Keefe first reached out to RLL officials one year ago for a meeting.

The famed Winthrop Avenue ballpark, where the field is named in honor of former RLL official and team manager Guy Meli, has been dormant for several years and is in need of extensive renovations.

“This park was a gem and so many memories were made there,” said Keefe. “I was never able to play at McMackin myself, however, I was able to watch many young players experience the joy of playing at such a unique park.

“Unfortunately, the condition of the field in its current state is disheartening,” continued Keefe. “The representatives responsible for the league and the field have let this fall into disrepair and become not just an eyesore but an unsafe space.”

Keefe hopes that the city can work with the RLL board to take over responsibility of the park “for an additional recreational space as it’s intended for.”

At Monday’s Council meeting, Keefe raised the issue of discussing the future of McMackin Park with representatives from Revere Little League at a future meeting.

Currently, local youth baseball players and softball players compete in the Revere Youth Baseball and Softball program at the beautifully refurbished St. Mary’s fields at Griswold Park.