News Giannino and Serino Make A Splash for Better Beaches by Journal Staff • March 17, 2021 • 0 Comments Team Giannino took a plunge into the somewhat frigid waters off Revere Beach as a part of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s #HarpoonShamrockSplash on Friday, March “Ricky and I raised funds for Save the Harbor’s ‘Better Beaches Program,’ which provides free community programming on the Metropolitan Beaches of Greater Boston,” Giannnino said. Normally, this is done on a day with lots of people, but because of the pandemic, Save the Harbor and Harpoon got creative, and decided to make this year’s splash virtual.