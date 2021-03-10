RPS Staff Slated for Vaccinations Friday

Special to the Journal

The Revere Board of Health has outlined plans to vaccinate approximately 600 teachers, early educators and school staff at a clinic planned for Friday, March 12. The City of Revere has partnered with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to secure 600 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Volunteers, school nurses and Board of Health staff will administer vaccinations at the six-hour clinic, which falls on the one-year anniversary of the closure of Revere Public Schools on March 12, 2020. Of the 600 vaccinations available, 530 will be administered to RPS teachers and staff, with the remaining supply offered to early educators and private school educators in the city. This week, RPS high-needs learners returned to classrooms for the first time since last March; the district will transition to a hybrid model over the course of this month.

The clinic will be held at the Rumney Marsh Academy at 140 American Legion Highway, and will take place from 3 to 9 p.m.