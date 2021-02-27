Revere, Winthrop Firefighters Unions Endorse Jeffrey Turco for State Rep.

Special to the Journal

Last week, the Winthrop Firefighters Local 1070 and the Revere Firefighters Local 926 endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and a Special Election Primary is being held on March 2nd.

“It’s with great pleasure that Winthrop Firefighters Local 1070 announces its endorsement of Jeffrey Turco for State Representative,” said Eric Cusack, President, Winthrop Firefighters Local 1070. “We are excited for his leadership moving forward.”

“There is no candidate in this race with a clearer understanding of the sacrifices first responders make,” said Kevin O’Hara, President, Revere Firefighters Local 926. “Now more than ever, we need elected officials willing to stand up for those who work day and night to keep us safe. That is why Revere Firefighters Local 926 is proud to endorse Jeff Turco for State Representative.”

Local 1070 and Local 926, both affiliates of IAFF, represent all fire fighters of the Winthrop and Revere Fire Departments.

“I’m very grateful to have received the endorsement of both Firefighter unions in the 19th Suffolk District,” said Jeff Turco. “I will fight hard for public safety and to improve the quality of lives for the residents in the District, including those who selflessly protect our streets and keep us safe.”

As a seasoned attorney with local roots, Jeffrey Turco is the ideal blend of experience and professionalism, with the know-how to be a strong leader for his community in these most uncertain times. In 2005, Jeffrey was the Special Sheriff and Superintendent of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and starting in 2006 was appointed a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Agency. Since 2011, Jeffrey has owned and operated the Law Office of Jeffrey Rosario Turco in Chelsea. Working for his community has always been in the forefront for Turco, for two years he served as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member. Jeffrey resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children.