News We Love Our Seniors by Journal Staff • February 10, 2021 • 0 Comments On Friday, Feb. 5, the Revere Board of Health hosted its fifth vaccination clinic at the Rumney Marsh Academy. Over 300 resident seniors were vaccinated at this clinic. Shown above, are Ward 5 Councilor John Powers, and RN Adrienne Maguire, who helped to administer the vaccines along with her team. Seniors who attended were given a small COVID-19 care package with masks and hand sanitizer, as well as an apple pie, courtesy of Manne’s Bakery on Broadway.