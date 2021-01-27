Revere Native Pam Shapleigh Creates Culinary Works of Art

Thanks to elaborate cake requests from her daughters for their birthdays, Revere native Pam Shapleigh has taken her birthday cakes to the next level. After “stepping up her game” and learning new baking techniques, Shapleigh is now a social media sensation with her elaborate cakes featured on her instagram @pamshapleigskitchen and on Facebook.

Clicking on her Instagram or Facebook pages, you would think Pam had extensive culinary training. However, the Lynnfield mom to Samantha, Amanda, Chloe, and Ellie, is a self-taught baker with no formal culinary training. Instead she used Google and YouTube to come up with her amazing designs. Using Facebook to post pictures of the cakes she made for her daughters’ birthdays and special occasions, led to the creation of Pam Shapleigh’s Kitchen. “Social media is what really got my name out there. I would post cakes I would make for my family and requests started to come in.”

When asked about her most unique requests for her yummy creations, Shapleigh added, “ Most of my cakes are unique! They reflect the customer’s requests. I ask them what they like and what their favorite things are, and I create a cake. I’m proud of my cakes because the people I make them for love them. It makes me happy.”

Shapleigh does have a favorite style of cake. “My favorite style cake is the ‘Naked Cake’. It’s when you lightly frost the cake and you can still see the sides of the cake. I finish them off with fresh flowers which I also love arranging.” In addition to cakes, Pam also has created painted murals, dresses and curtains, blinged hats, tees and cheer bows. “I like to keep my creative side busy!”

Pam hopes to expand her business and is currently looking for a small space to call her own. She presently does all of her culinary creations from her kitchen in her Lynnfield home she shares with her husband Paul and their four daughters. “I’d like to have items customers can just walk in and buy as well as my custom cakes.”

Pam makes cakes for all occasions including birthdays, weddings, baby showers, christenings, retirements, and gender reveals. To learn more about her cakes or to place an order, follow her on Instragram @pamshapleighskitchen.