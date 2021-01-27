All Revere Families Receive Pandemic-EBT Benefits

Assistant Superintendent of Revere Public Schools Dr. Richard Gallucci sent a letter home to parents this week reminding families that all students enrolled in RPS will receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) funds for the 2020-2021 school year to help purchase food.

“P-EBT funds can be used to help purchase healthy food for your student and other family members,” wrote Dr. Gallucci. “It is important to stay healthy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to provide support in any way we can.”

The impact of COVID-19 has increased food insecurity in Massachusetts by a whopping 300 percent and school closures have significantly affected households that rely on free or reduced price meals to help feed children. Providing nutritious meals every day not only helps these kids thrive, it allows money that would have been spent on food to go toward other necessities like rent or utilities.

P-EBT is available to households regardless of immigration status so undocumented residents are able to receive the funds as long as they meet the general conditions for eligibility.

Gallucci said those already receiving SNAP benefits the P-EBT benefits will be added to existing EBT cards.

Gallucci said Revere students in a fully remote learning situation will get $117.20 per month and funds for October and November were added retroactively as one payment.

Going forward funds will be added to the cards on the 25th of each month for the rest of the school year.

For most families the cards already arrived in the mail and there is no need to apply. You can request a replacement card at DTAconnect.com/pebt. If you need a new EBT card call the Department of Transitional Assistance at 1-877- 382-2363. If you need help getting a new card contact your student’s school in Revere.