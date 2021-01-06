Jeff Turco Announces Candidacy for 19th Suffolk State Representative Seat

Cites lifelong commitment to community and working-class values for his desire to represent the people of Winthrop and Revere, Jeff Turco has officially launched his campaign for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District for Winthrop and sections of Revere.

“For 30 years, our district has been represented by a tremendous leader who made the lives of Massachusetts residents better. Robert DeLeo leaves big shoes to fill, but I am confident that I will uphold his values and commitment to our community,” said Turco.

“For my entire adult life, I have been dedicated to helping the residents of our community, whether it be as an elected official in Winthrop, serving as the President of the Revere Beach Partnership or helping the youth of our district by fundraising and coaching various teams. As a resident of Revere for 33 years, and now as a resident of Winthrop, I am uniquely suited to understand the issues of our communities. From substance use disorder, creating educational opportunities for those on the college path AND those seeking vocational education, public safety, transportation and standing up to Amazon, I will be a voice for the families across the 19th Suffolk District. I am looking forward to this campaign and continuing my dedication to our values and vision for a better future.”

“My prior experience as a Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Counsel in the Massachusetts State Senate and as the Chief Operating Officer of a large state agency with over seven hundred employees and a fifty million dollar budget, will allow me to hit the ground running for the people of this District.

Learn more about Jeff’s campaign at www.TurcoForRep.com.

About Jeff: Working for his community has always been in the forefront for Turco, for two years he served as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member.

Prior to this, Jeff was a Massachusetts House of Representatives page assigned to the late Representative William G. Reinstein and he served several terms as the elected representative to the Democratic State Committee representing Revere and Winthrop at the Democratic State Party.

Jeff’s community involvement is second nature at this point, having served as a director of the McCarthy-Trifone Recreation Committee in Revere for more than fifteen years. During that time, he and his counterparts worked to raise well in excess of $1 Million, funds that directly assisted youth sports programs in our community to keep down the per head costs of their programs.

For six years Jeff served on the Revere Beach Partnership Board of Directors, including the last three as President. He previously volunteered as a coach and manager for several Winthrop Little League teams.

Presently, Jeff serves as a lector at St. John the Evangelist in Winthrop, as a Trustee of the Winthrop Foundation and is the appointed chairman of the Winthrop Ordinance and Charter review commission.

A Revere native, Jeff currently resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children Rosario 15, Mary 14, Joseph 12, Dominic 10, Grace 8 and Matteo 4. Jeff and Melissa’s children attend Malden Catholic High School and the Immaculate Conception School in Revere, where Jeff has served on the Immaculate Conception School Advisory Board for the past 7 years.