Disabilities Commission Discusses Smile Masks

The Revere Commission on Disabilities met on November 10 and reviewed the next steps for distributing Smile Masks. The masks have a clear front and will be useful for residents and families who are hearing-impaired.

“These masks must get to the right people,” said Ralph DeCiccio, the chair of the commission.

The 1,200 adult masks and 400 child masks are being purchased through the COVID Funds that were allotted to the City of Revere.

The commissioners also tackled the question of the task of inventorying where home handicapped signs are located and whether they are still needed by the residents at those locations.

The commissioners noted it will be a laborious process to record all the addresses. Commissioner Pauline Perno suggested that perhaps Revere High seniors can be used to canvass the streets for locations as part of their community service projects.

The commissioners also noted that the Revere Disability Office, in conjunction with Julie DeMauro of the Office of Planning and Development, has applied for a $250,000 grant to help with the improvements and infrastructure work as part of the Broadway Signalization Project.

The commissioners also noted that new members are needed for the commission. The only qualifications for potential applicants are that they must be a Revere resident and either have a disability themselves or have a family member with a disability.

The Commission on Disabilities also reminds residents that because of COVID-19, the commission is trying to limit in-person appointments because of the unavailability of its present office location.

Residents can speak to staff from the 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when they call the office at 781-286-8267. Staff members will be able to answer most questions, but if they are unable to, or if a resident would like a call back from the office, they should ask to be transferred to the disability office’s voicemail and someone will get back as soon possible.

“We are working on solidifying another temporary location for our office for necessary in-person appointments determined by the COD on Friday mornings,” the commission stated. “We will update this information when available on our disability page on the city website. As always, please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for December 8.