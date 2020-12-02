License Commission Approves Three Requests

The Revere License Commission approved three requests and postponed one at its November 18 meeting.

The commissioners approved an application for a change of manager at the Hampton Inn from Jennifer James to Christian Demilia. The commissioners, in approving the request, noted that DeMilia must be on the property himself.

The commissioners also approved an application for a change of officers and transfer of stock for Broadway Convenient Mart. Commissioner Linda Guinasso requested that the amount of liquor signs in the front windows be limited.

”You can put up only so much signage for alcohol,” Guinasso said.

The commissioners also approved a transfer of a Lodging House License for the building at 72 Dehon Street that has 13 units. Representing the applicant, Jeffrey Moll, was Atty. Louis Kroon, who noted that his client currently owns 65 Beach St. with 25 rooms and that he was a former owner of 72 Dehon St.

“He just wants to reacquire it,” Kroon said. The application was granted.

The matter of Wonderland Auto was postponed. The commissioners are investigating alleged violations of the laws governing Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer licenses.