Ceremony Held for Newly Renovated History Museum and Sonny Myers Park

The eastern corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue – where Sonny Myers Park is situated, with the Revere History Museum right next door – never looked so good.

Mayor Brian Arrigo joined Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation’s (RSCHP) Bob Upton and Project Manager Elle Baker at the opening ceremony for the newly renovated museum and adjacent park.

Arrigo’s leadership efforts have re-energized the parks system, a nod to the city’s bright future and the many new residents wanting to live here. On this day, Arrigo also focused on the city’s past and spoke about the revitalization of the beloved museum that first opened in 1901 and houses a treasure chest of the city’s artifacts, memorabilia, and documents.

Baker, who has coordinated several renovation projects across the city through her position in the Office of Strategic Planning and Development, said the Revere Museum’s entire exterior was rehabilitated.

The extensive work included the removal of peeling paint, the replacement of wooden clapboards and downspouts, and the restoration all of the railings to their original design.

No stone was left unturned in restoring the Museum to its original grandeur, according to Baker.

“The paint was selected through a thorough historic paint analysis so the color that you see is actually the second color in which the building was painted in around 1920,” said Baker.

As for Sonny Myers Park, the neighborhood has already welcomed the new look. Several parents and their children – obeying COVID-19 social distancing guidelines – were at the park on Saturday on an unseasonably warm November day. The colorful Ulti Play equipment was a huge hit with the children.

“We’re really excited for that to be a new playground for everyone to enjoy,” said Baker.

Next up on the Mayor Brian Arrigo/Project Planner Elle Baker renovation tour is Ambrose Park.