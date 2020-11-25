Mascon Medical Donates 400,000 Pieces of PPE to Revere and Chelsea

The Cities of Revere and Chelsea will receive a large donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Mascon Medical to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Revere and Chelsea are among the first cities to receive some of the more than 1.5 million masks, gowns, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizing wipes, and electrostatic sprayers donated by Mascon Medical. A subsidiary of Mascon, Inc. and leading minority-owned manufacturing and supply chain company based in Woburn, Mascon Medical will begin their donation with the cities of Revere, Chelsea, and Lawrence, followed by 7 other communities with high case numbers in the Commonwealth. Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino were delighted to receive such a generous donation, and coming at a very opportune time, when the federal money for supplies will run out on December 30th of this year. According to both top ranking officials, the supplies will be distributed through local city organizations and the special COVID-19 committees in each city.