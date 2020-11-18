Officials Seeking Parking Stickers for Revere Beach-Area Residents

It is city government in motion, precisely the way it is supposed to respond to residents.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky received complaints from residents of Revere Beach Boulevard, Ocean Avenue, and other adjacent streets that the Department of Conservation and Recreation was issuing tickets (fines) to residents who parked their vehicles there from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Novoselsky carried that feedback to the City Council and his colleagues unanimously passed a motion asking the DCR to issue DCR parking permits for those residents who live on those DCR roadways.

Mayor Brian Arrigo, has characterized his efficient administration, swiftly wrote a letter to DCR Commissioner James Montgomery expressing the Council’s concerns about the DCR-issued parking fines.

In the well-crafted, straight-to-the-point letter to the Commissioner, Mayor Arrigo also wrote that, “We are formally requesting DCR issue DCR Residential Parking permits for residents living on DCR roadways and having cars registered in Revere.”

Arrigo also informed the DCR in the letter that the motion follows the City of Revere’s new citywide residential parking ordinance that began on Oct. 15. “In an effort to preserve street parking for residents of the City, we will begin to enforce resident or resident’s visitor only parking from the hours of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.,” continued Arrigo. “DCR Residential Parking permits will allow us to fully enforce the new regulations in fairness to our residents on DCR roadways.”

The Revere Journal requested clarification from the DCR about the parking situation on these DCR roadways and DCR Press Secretary Olivia K. Dorrance – to her credit during a difficult time due to the coronavirus – responded quickly and helpfully with the following background information about the matter:

“The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) manages Revere Beach Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in the City of Revere which offer parking opportunities for visitors of Revere Beach State Reservation.

“DCR enforces a ‘no parking’ regulation along various portions of Revere Beach Boulevard and Ocean Avenue from 9 a,m. to 10 a.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding holidays) in an effort to discourage public transportation commuters from parking in spaces for beachgoers.

“Signs notifying residents and visitors of the regulation are posted along the two agency-managed roadways and parking tickets are issued to violators, including residents of the City of Revere.”

Based on the background information provided by Ms. Dorrance, there are ‘no parking’ signs on the roadways, the two roadways are under the jurisdiction of the DCR, and tickets are being issued to ‘discourage commuters from parking” in the spaces.

Novoselsky said the parking issue first surfaced before the start of summer. The long-time councilor and beachgoer is closely monitoring the issue and reviewing the background information and will report back to the City Council at Monday’s meeting.