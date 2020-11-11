Alphonse Anthony Ambrosino, Master Sergeant, USAF Memorialized at the Joseph L. Mottola VFW Post #4524

Last weekend, VFW Commander Matthew Cunningham and the members of the Mottola VFW Post proudly unveiled a memorial stone, in memory of life member and Revere United States Air Force veteran, Alphonse A. Ambrosino. The stone was placed at the foot of the American Flagpole that stands in front of the building on Lucia Ave in Revere.

Post Commander Matthew Cunningham, Board of Directors: Bob Nolan, Butch Graziosi, Mike Leonard, Past Commander Dennis Moschella, Harold DeAmelio, Bob DeAmelio, Ron Thornton, and John Frish and members of the post officially dedicated the memorial to MSGT.

USAF Alphonse A. Ambrosino at the VFW Post on Lucia Avenue.

Commander Cunningham and the Board of Directors and the members were all pleased to offer this dedication to such a wonderful member of the post, and a credit to the City of Revere for his never-ending support of all veterans and veteran supporting programs.

Master Sergeant Ambrosino died this past March, he was 87 years old. He was a husband, father and grandfather, attended Bentley College, attained the rank of Master Sergeant in the USAF, serving during the Korean War. Ambrosino worked for the Federal Government as an accountant for 43 years and was a dedicated member of the J.L. Mottola Post and longtime accountant for the post.