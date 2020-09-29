Council Discusses Plan for New Kennel on VFW Parkway

The City Council met via remote with Sandra Tapia, a Chamberlain Avenue resident, who is seeking permission from the Council to operate a kennel on VFW Parkway.

Tapia addressed the Council during a public hearing on her proposal.

“I’m looking to set up a training facility at 100 VFW Parkway,” said Tapia. “It’s going to be training/day care facility so I do require a kennel license because with some training for behavioral issues, you do require to overnight the dogs. I am keeping the kennel at a capacity of 40 dogs maximum for day care and a maximum of 10 dogs on the overnight.”

Resident Wayne Rose asked if there were an adequate number of parking spaces for dog owners dropping off their pets at the facility each day.

“There are 12 parking spaces assigned to me,” said Tapia. “There will be different dropoff times because there are long days and short days available. We’ll also be doing a lot of pick-ups ourselves.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said he visited the proposed center for the kennel. “There certainly is adequate parking,” said Powers. “As a matter of fact, people will have an appointment to have their dog trained. There are so many people in this city that have dogs, I think this is a great thing because people who are going away for a while or want to train their dog are always looking for places to take a dog.

“I have witnessed Ms. Tapia for many years and the little profession that she has on Point of Pines walking dogs for residents – I think it’s a great service,” said Powers. “This is a young lady who has been a Pines resident for many years and I have every expectation that if this license is granted to her, she’ll do an excellent job down there.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said he has known Tapia for a long time and she has “a stellar reputation.”

“I’m certainly in favor of this use. I think it’s needed and I couldn’t think of a better place for it.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said Tapia “comes with high praises.”

“She has gotten stellar reviews and this is a great location,” said McKenna. “There are no residents around there so I think it’s a great fit.”

Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso also praised Tapia’s “high credentials.”

“People think a lot of her as a person, so I know she’ll care for the dogs as well. She has a history in it. The location couldn’t be any better,” said Guinasso.

“I’ve gotten good responses from people reaching out on your behalf,” Council President Patrick Keefe said to Tapia. “There’s definitely more need in the city where I think there is only one active kennel. It’s good that you want to do this as a legitimate business and you’re go-ing about it the right way so we appreciate it.”

Keefe referred the proposal to the Zoning Subcommittee for its Oct. 5 meeting.