Naira Almonte, 2018 RHS Grad and Daughter of Revere Community Activist, Dies Tragically

Naira Almonte, the daughter of Maria Ureña, a well known community volunteer, advocate and Parent Lead Organizer at Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE) in Revere died tragically on September 7.

Almonte, a 2018 Revere High School graduate, recently moved to Providence Rhode Island and just finished a medical assistant program at the time of her death. The details are still not clear as to how or why Naira died.

“Over the years I’ve watched Naira grow up, the young daughter of my friend, neighbor, and community leader Maria Urena,” said Dimple Rana. “The grief and devastation that Maria and the rest of the family are experiencing right now is unbearable and the lack of information is making it even harder.”

Naira’s mother, Ureña, is a dedicated caretaker, and a home health worker. At WEE, along with Naira, Maria provided childcare during ESOL classes, helped organize community events, and is part of a close knit group of mothers organizing for education justice and COVID relief.

A group of friends and supporters of Naira and her mom recently set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/an-unexplained-tragic-loss-and-a-funeral-to-plan?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_more to help Urena and her family pay for funeral costs.

The group has already raised over half of the $10,000 goal as of Tuesday.

“We are asking for community support for Maria during this difficult time. Funds will assist with the funeral and other expenses, so Maria has the space and time for her and her family to grieve the devastating loss of her daughter, who is so loved and missed by all who knew her,” said the organizers in a statement on the GoFundMe page.

Once the fundraising efforts past $5,000 the group thanked all the donors.

“We are very happy to have reached the halfway point,” they said. “We still have ways to go but we are grateful for every single dollar you have donated. Your generosity has not gone unnoticed and we know that with your help we know we’ll reach our goal to give Naira a beautiful final resting place.Maria and her family are still trying to come to grips with what happened to Naira but they have been greatly heartened by the outpouring of love and support from everyone. They are thankful for the calls, messages and visits from the entire community.”

Naira was known as a caring person that had a contagious smile and made friends easily due to her outgoing personality.

She graduated from Revere High School in 2018 and had just finished a program to become a Medical Assistant. She was offered a job and was excited to start working so she could save money to go back to school. Her dream was to become a Veterinarian because she loved animals and wanted to care for them.

Born in Santiago, Dominican Republic on October 14, 2001 to her mother and father Jose Almonte Naira was the sister of Albert, Brian, Junior, and Rodersy Almonte. She was the granddaughter of Calixita Almonte, Ignacia Urena, and the late Manuel DeJesus Rodriguez, and Eliseo Urena. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.