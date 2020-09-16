COVID-19 Update: Inspectional Services Department Increases Enforcement at Large Retailers: Revere’s Positive Test Rate Drops to 5.15%

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to monitor impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and develop policies and procedures to maintain public health and safety for all in Revere. As of September 10, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 2,493 positive and probable cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. As of Thursday, September 10, the city’s 14-day positivity rate has dropped to 5.15%, down from 5.75% last week.

The City of Revere’s Inspectional Services department announced several enforcement actions they will take in collaboration with large retailers. The department is hiring two part-time inspectors, and recruiting for a third, to increase business compliance checks as the pandemic continues and ensure compliance with regulations at all large retailers:

Capacity numbers in large retail stores will remain below State guidelines. Today, the State guidelines are eight customers per 1,000 square feet of sales space. The City of Revere’s guidelines are currently six customers per 1,000 square feet of sales space.

Large retailers are required to have one designated entrance and exit to control the flow of customers (second egress must be accessible in case of emergency).

Personnel must be at the door to count customers entering and exiting businesses to ensure they are not in excess of their customer limit number. These personnel will also ensure all customers are wearing masks.

Once a business is at or reaching customer limits, a line must be formed outside for customers to wait while socially-distanced.

Residents with health or safety concerns at businesses should call 311.