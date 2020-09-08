Russo Fails to Qualify for Nov. 3 Ballot

Philip Russo, write-in candidate in the Republican State Representative Primary in the 16th Suffolk District, did not qualify for the Nov. 3 General Election, Revere Election Commissioner said Tuesday.

Russo fell short of the 150 write-in votes that would have earned him a spot on the ballot in the General Election.

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino won the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary and will be the only candidate on the ballot in the General Election in November.

Other Races

The winner of the Democratic Senate primary in Revere was Joseph Kennedy, by a margin of 84 votes; Republican Senate candidate Kevin O’Connor beat candidate Shiva Ayyadurai by 224 votes; Terrence Kennedy cruised to a victory over Helina Fontes for Democratic Governor’s Council by a margin of 2,083 votes; and Democratic Clerk of Probate Felix Arroyo beat out challenger Kerby Roberson by 4,106 votes.

