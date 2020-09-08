EBNHC Announces Greg Wilmot as New SVP, COO

Last week the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) announced that Greg Wilmot has been promoted to the role of senior vice president (SVP) and chief operating officer (COO). Wilmot most recently served as vice president and executive director of Neighborhood PACE, part of the national Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly network that provides comprehensive care and support for adults 55 and older with specific needs and preferences. In this new capacity, Wilmot will continue to oversee the PACE program while also playing a key role in the development of EBNHC’s 2025 strategic plan.

Greg Wilmot was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at

EBNHC last week.

“This year the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center celebrates its 50th anniversary providing easily accessible, high-quality health care to some of our most vulnerable populations,” said Wilmot. “No patient is ever turned away and it is a privilege to be a part of an organization that has made such a tremendous impact on the local community. As we chart a course for the Health Center’s future, I’m looking forward to helping shape its strategic planning efforts.”

This week the East Boston Times conducted a ‘virtual’ interview with Wilmot.

East Boston Times: How has running PACE prepared you for your new role as SVP, COO?

Greg Wilmot: After nearly two decades working in the healthcare industry, in 2017, I joined EBNHC to help develop and execute a multi-year strategic plan for the PACE program. That plan intended to grow our PACE program and improve the program’s overall operational performance, financial performance, clinical quality, and patient experience. I am proud to say that our team made tremendous progress on all of these fronts. As SVP, COO, with an expanded focus, working across the health center, I have a similar charge and alongside our tremendous leadership team and dedicated staff, have great confidence in what we’ll accomplish.

EBT: COVID has had a huge impact on Eastie and surrounding areas. What do you think are the most challenging issues with COVID and how can the EBNHC help solve these issues?

GW: I have three major concerns about COVID. First, it is a deadly and highly infectious disease that is disproportionality affected black and brown communities – this is concerning for East Boston. It is imperative that EBNHC continue to provide access to treatment for persons who are ill, access to testing for persons with symptoms or at-risk of infection, and information and other resources to ensure our residents are well-informed on how to protect themselves and their families. EBNHC will continue to be proactive and innovative in this fight against COVID and in partnership with the East Boston community, we’ll get through it.

EBT: Forbes just named EBNHC one of the best places to work. How does the EBNHC staff impress you day in and day out?

GW: I have long been impressed with the staff of EBNHC, including EBNHC’s leadership team and CEO, Manny Lopes. In my tenure with the organization, the staff at EBNHC have always shown tremendous dedication and amidst the COVID crisis, the dedication of the EBNHC staff has been all full display. During this crisis, members of the EBNHC family have given everything they have to ensure that our patients and members of the Eastie community have access to high-quality, affordable, and safe health care services.

EBT: What are some of the things during this pandemic that EBNHC has done that has made you proud to be part of the team?

GW: Like so many, the EBNHC team has been working at full speed to ensure our doors remain open. As a health care provider and critical resource in our community, EBNHC has been laser-focused on ensuring access to care, access to testing, and access to information and resources. The list of things is fairly extensive. By example, this year alone, EBNHC implemented new COVID testing sites – doing thousands of tests per week, we implemented telehealth visits, expanded meals distribution, virtualized significant portions of our workforce, and completed a historic/first of its kind merger with the South End Community Health Center. EBNHC continues to be an innovator and unlike any health care provider in the state and I am so proud to be a part of the EBNHC family.

EBT: Is there anything else you would like to add?

GW: I’d like to extend a special thanks to the EBNHC board of directors and board chair Rita Sorrento and the EBNHC executive leadership team and our CEO and President Manny Lopes. It’s truly a privilege to serve alongside such a committed group of leaders.

Wilmot brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field to his new role. Prior to joining EBNHC in 2017, Wilmot worked at AllWays Health Partners, a member of Mass General Brigham, where he led the organization’s MassHealth Accountable Care Organization strategy and operations. Additionally, Wilmot previously served as Boston Medical Center’s director of business development, where he partnered with clinical and administrative leaders at the hospital and across key partners to create new opportunities for growth and expand clinical services and quality goals. Wilmot also worked for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services as senior advisor and director of strategy and performance management and held various operational and management roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

“Greg’s appointment comes at an important time for EBNHC and the communities we serve as the health center continues to grow and expand,” said Manny Lopes, CEO, EBNHC. “As COO, he will play a key role in integrating the PACE program into the overall health center, which will improve patient care and organizational efficiency, as well as the development of EBNHC’s strategic planning.”

Wilmot holds a BA in Psychology from Boston College, and an MBA from Northeastern University. Wilmot resides in Framingham with his wife Romina and their two daughters.