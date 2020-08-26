Firefighters Battle Two Multiple-Alarm Blazes on Same Night

Special to The Journal

A box alarm was struck August 5 at 8:21 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at 93 Bradstreet Avenue. Deputy Manion on arrival assumed Command and called in that a working fire was in progress.

All occupants were out of the building. With heavy fire showing from the rear of the building Command ordered a second alarm. One of the occupants stated that they were using a propane gas grill on the third floor porch when the porch and ex-terior wall caught fire. The State Fire investigation unit determined this to be the accidental cause of the fire.

Fire crews attacked and knocked down the porch fire with handlines from the exte-rior eventually chasing hot spots to the interior as the fire made its way from the eves to the kitchen. The fire caused heavy damage to the rear third floor porch, and there was extensive water damage to the floors below.

The building was only partially occupied and appeared to be undergoing some renovations. The two-alarm fire drew mutual aid companies from Chelsea, Everett, Massport and Winthrop. Chief Bright and Assistant Chief Cullen responded on the second alarm along with additional support staff only to be diverted to another multiple alarm structure fire, which came in for 76 John Mooney Road at 9:13 p.m. The Bradstreet Avenue fire was wrapped up by 10:37 p.m.

With the Bradstreet Avenue fire still being fought a second box alarm was struck August 5 at 9:13 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at 76 John Mooney Road. All Revere companies were engaged and required the initial response to rely on mutual aid. The first arriving companies included Malden, Lynn and Boston. On arrival with heavy fire and smoke in the rear of the building and a man in the second-floor window looking for help, the Malden officer requested a second alarm.

The Malden Ladder crew rescued the man from the window over the aerial, care was transferred to the on-scene Cataldo Ambulance crew for evaluation. Deputy Todisco called in as a covering Deputy arrived on scene and assumed command. Subsequently, Chief Bright relocated from the Bradstreet Avenue fire arrived and assumed Command. The heavy fire on the rear second floor porch was extending to the roof and dropping to the first floor below. A third alarm was struck for man-power due the extreme heat conditions and exhaustion of crews fighting two mul-tiple alarm fires. Additional supporting companies arrived from Lynn and Saugus to compliment the mutual aid companies of Malden, Boston, Chelsea, Everett, Winthrop and Massport already on scene. Attacks were made and the fire brought under control, extinguished and overhauled but not before extensive damage to the exterior, with multiple roof holes cut for ventilation of fire and superheated gases.

The interior sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage. The Revere Fire Investigator along with the State Fire Investigation Unit has the cause under inves-tigation at this time. National Grid was called to cut the power, the house was determined to be uninhabitable. The Boston Sparks units A10 and A11 responded to both fires and are a welcome addition at every fire scene. The firefighters, most of whom worked both fires, in very humid conditions benefited greatly from the rehab offered by the Sparks service. Thankfully, no injuries including heat exhaustion were reported. Command offered the people who were displaced assistance by way of referral to the Red Cross. The John Mooney Road fire was wrapped up by 12:16 a.m.