Obituaries 08-12-2020

Pat Tata

Former Auto Salesman, Graduate of RHS Class of 1970

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Monday, August 17 at 12 noon in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Pat W. Tata, who died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 6 at his home in Chelsea. He was 67 years old. Interment will be held privately. Attendees are asked to report directly to church and to maintain regulations mandated by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Archdiocese of Boston regarding COVID-19; masks must be worn at church and social distancing is to be observed.

Pat was born on February 25, 1953 to his loving parents, Patsy and Phyllis Tata. He was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1970 and remained a lifelong Revere resident until moving to the Admiral’s Hill section of Chelsea about two years ago.

Early in life, Pat had a passion for automobiles. He loved all types of cars; luxury cars, sports cars, classic cars and standard cars. He owned and operated his own automotive dealership for many years. Pat had the privilege of having a large family that was loving and close. He always enjoyed being surrounded by the love they shared and their countless fun times together.

The beloved son of the late Ret. Revere Firefighter Patsy W. Tata and Phyllis A. (Siciliano) Tata, he was the loving brother of John R. Tata and his companion, Nancy of Chelsea, Debra J. Tata, Mark A. Tata and his wife, Kelly, Lisa M. Tata – Amato, Gina M. Viarella and her husband, Christopher, all of Revere, Maria V. Stuart and her husband, Michael of Danvers and the late Peter W. Tata; the cherished uncle of 17 nieces and nephews and four grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts, One Bulfinch Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02114-2931. Funeral arrangements were placed in the care of Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Bryant Varney

A Man of Integrity

Funeral Services were held privately for Bryant L. Varney, a 50 year resident of Revere and a U.S. Coast Guard Vietnam Veteran, who died on Saturday, August 8 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston following a long illness with Interstitial Lung Disease. He was 69 years old and one month shy of his 70th birthday.

Bryant was born, raised and educated in Jonesport, Maine and was a graduate of Jonesport-Beals High School, Class of 1969. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard immediately after high school, during the Vietnam War, and spent the next four years traveling the shores of the United States and the globe. During his time in the Coast Guard, he was a Fireman aboard “Ice Breaker” Ships. This brought him to parts of Alaska and Antarctica. He was honorably discharged from the service earning the Good Conduct Award, National Defense Medal and the Antarctic Service Medal. On August 13, 1971, while still in the service, Bryant married the love of his life, Elaine M. Moore. Bryant returned home to his wife and the couple remained in Revere.

For most of his working career, Bryant worked at Segal’s Salvage Yard in Revere where he performed various tasks from mechanical, salvaging auto parts and delivering auto parts, until the company closed. He worked briefly at another auto salvage yard in Lynn before taking a position at Walgreens in Lynn where he worked until his untimely death.

Bryant was a good man who was dedicated to his wife and was a man of integrity. He was a true friend and would always lend anyone a helping hand. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to camp with his father.

He was the loving and devoted husband of 49 years to Elaine M. (Moore) Varney of Revere, beloved son of the late Edwin J. Varney and Betty L. (Lowe) Varney, dear brother of Caron Kilton and her husband, Richard of Whitneyville, Maine, Kimberly Rendell of Maine, Esther Tozier and her husband, David of Crawford, Maine and the late Gail Johnson and her surviving husband, Earl Johnson of Maine. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Remembrances may be made to the American Lung Association of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral arrangements were placed in the care of Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Phyllis Flynn

Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother

Phyllis (Miller) Flynn, 82, of Revere, beloved wife of Robert “Roddy” Flynn with whom she shared 54 years of marriage, died at home on July 24.

Born in Everett, she was the daughter of the late John and Rebecca (Hooker) Miller. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Revere and a graduate of Revere High School.

After working several years at Shawmut Bank, Phyllis became a stay at home mom raising her three sons. She loved traveling with her husband to Aruba and Antigua where they had made lifelong friends.

Phyllis was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and even boxing. Her favorite pastime was going to Revere Beach with ​her family and friends spending the whole day in the sun and surf.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Phyllis’s family would also like to thank Jasmine, Sandy, Esther and the members of Care Dimension for their care and comfort during these difficult times.

In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by her three sons: Kevin Flynn of N. Andover, Terrence Flynn and his wife, Shauna of Lakeville, Michael Flynn and his wife, Jamie of Nahant and her six grandchildren: Jack, Matthew, Kelcie, Reagan, Vivian and Alex. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Miller.

Due to the COVID 19 crisis, a graveside service was held in Puritan Memorial Park on Monday, July 27. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150. Contributions in Phyllis name may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/ or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / [email protected]

James Maguire

True Boston Sports Fan and Former Switchman for the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad

A Funeral Service was held in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals on Tuesday, August 11 for James E. “Jim” Maguire, 86, who died on Wednesday, August 5 at the Mass. General Hospital following a brief illness. Interment was in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston.

Jim was a native born Southie resident. He was educated in Boston Public Schools and remained in South Boston for most of his life. He worked as a switchman for the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad for over 10 years. He later took a position as a security officer until his health declined and he was forced to retire.

Jim moved to the Admiral’s Hill section of Chelsea, where he remained for the past 21 years. Jim was known to many as having a wonderful personality and disposition. He was kind to everyone he met and made friends quickly. Jim loved playing Bingo and spending time at the casinos.

His great passion was sports, he loved them all. Football, baseball, basketball and hockey, he was a true Boston sports fan, watching every game win or lose.

The beloved son of the late James Maguire and Ruth (Elliott) Maguire, he was the loving and dear brother of Ruth F. Maguire of Revere, formerly of South Boston and the late Ret. USMC Master Sergeant Richard Maguire. He is also lovingly survived many friends and extended family.

Remembrances may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.

Remembrances may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Ada D’Angelo

Above All, Her Family Was Where Her Heart Was

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, August 10 in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Ada E. (Tenaglia) D’Angelo, 95, who passed at her Revere home on Wednesday, August 5 following a long Illness. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Ada was a native of Orsogna, Italy. When she was a young woman, she came to the United States and settled in Revere in 1952. She was married the following year to Philip D’Angelo.

They remained in Revere where they raised their family together.

Ada was a proud and loving mother and wife. She took great pride in everything she did. She was an exceptionally talented seamstress. She worked for Neiman Marcus in the couture department, working on all of the high-end women’s fashions. Her work was creative and very much sought after. Ada’s reputation led to creating many wedding gowns for family and friends and would lead to other designers asking for her professional help. She was passionate about her craft, which led her to create customized draperies for many homes.

Aside from her love of working in fashion, she loved working in the garden. She would spend hours in the yard tending to her many plants that would later become numerous delicious creations for her family to enjoy. Her cooking was legendary, she was always generous with making some of her specialties for others.

Above all, her family was always where her heart was and with whom she wanted to be surrounded by.

The devoted wife of 53 years to the late Philip D’Angelo, she was the loving mother of Nicholas D’Angelo and his wife, Jayne of Revere, Philip D. D’Angelo and his late wife, Jeanne of Grey, ME and Emma L. D’Angelo of Revere; cherished grandmother of Jillian Coletti and her husband, Anthony of Newton, Nicholas A. D’Angelo and his wife, Kathleen of Revere, Jordan D’Angelo of Kingston and Zack D’Angelo and Tyler D’Angelo, both of Revere. She was the adored great grandmother of Julianna, Nico, Olivia Ada, Caroline and Nicholas, Jr. and the dear sister of the late Alceo Tenaglia and Aldo Tenaglia. She is also lovingly survived by her sisters-in-law, Maria Tenaglia of Revere and Ines Penna of Wakefield and by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Susan DiGregorio

She Embraced and Cherished All of Life’s Gifts

On August 11, 1945 our beloved Susan was born in Boston and introduced to the world as Susan Beth Stolman, daughter of Albert and Ruth Stolman, and younger sister of Marjorie (Stolman) Alberti.

Susan’s roots began in Boston in The West End (Beacon Hill) and Dorchester, where she had a unique diverse upbringing and made tight knit friends that lasted a lifetime.

She moved to the beach with her family and graduated from Revere High School with the class of 1963, where she jumped right in with the in-crowd — bonding with girlfriends who became instant “sisters” — all of them sharing and celebrating life together for nearly 60 years.

At age 25 she fell in love with David DiGregorio, who she nicknamed “Greg,” eloping five months later. They had two beautiful daughters, Marcy DiGregorio — a Registered Dietitian living in California; and Amy DiGregorio — a jeweler and handbag designer living in Santa Barbara. They moved to Stoneham, where Susan lived for 25 years, and then retired to Naples, Florida. Living life to the fullest, she and her husband of 42 years took their last trip together, a Mediterranean cruise, before he became very ill and passed away. A couple of years later Susan reunited with Ernie, her high school sweetheart.

Susan worked in Boston for her father’s print shop, Stolman Printing; spent the majority of her career as a typesetter for the Stoneham Independent; and worked for Northeast Airlines which afforded many travel opportunities all over the world before getting married — she did the tango in Buenos Aires, shopped in London, and took her parents on a tour all around Israel. One of Susan’s favorite roles was being a Mother. A natural caregiver always offering her advice and doing everything she possibly could for her daughters with endless love. She always made sure they never had to ask for a thing throughout her lifetime — she selflessly gave, it was just her way. She spoke so proudly of the confident, successful daughters she raised, and they often let her know she was their biggest hero.

Susan had a strong appreciation for the arts. Being very artistic herself, she especially loved to paint. She embraced and cherished all of life’s gifts.

We are heartbroken to lose one of the world’s finest, kindest, funniest, most generous and loyal and gorgeous souls anyone could ever wish to meet. We miss her immensely.

Susan’s final hours were spent with her immediate family — her two daughters, Marcy and Amy; and her sister, Margie. They reminisced with stories, sang songs, laughed, cried, kissed, hugged, held hands, said their final thank yous and goodbyes…until Susan took her final breath, soaring off with an abundance of Love into her next Big Life…

Susan’s ashes will be scattered, upon her request, with those of her late husband and with her parents. Due to Covid-19 we will be holding off on her Celebration of Life (for now) and will keep friends and family posted as soon as we have more freedom to honor her memory — even if it takes a year or more, it will happen.

Donations may be made to The Salvation Army, Eastern Divisional Headquarters, 440 West Nyack Rd, West Nyack, NY 10994 or by going to salvationarmyusa.org.

James Bruce

Proprietor of Bill Ash’s Lounge on Revere Beach and Retired State Police Sergeant

Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 13, at 12 noon in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop for James R. Bruce, 83, who died unexpectedly on Friday, August 7 at Mass General Hospital, Boston. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Cross St. Section). In view of the ongoing pandemic, visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Born on July 13, 1937 in Chelsea, he lived in Revere until marrying and moving to Winthrop in 1962. He attended Revere schools was a member of the Class of 1955 of Revere High School. In October of 1955, he joined the Marines during the Korean Conflict and served until October of 1958. He was a 25-year member of the Massachusetts State Police acquiring the rank of Sergeant. He retired in 1992. He was a member of the Retired Association of Metropolitan Police and also a member of the Winthrop Elks. In 1974, he became the proprietor of Bill Ash’s Lounge on Revere Beach which he owned until the time of his death.

The beloved husband of the late Carol M. (Pumphret) Bruce, he was the cherished father of Sgt. James R. Bruce, Jr. of the MA State Police and his wife, Kathleen Marley-Bruce of Lynnfield, Christine M. Bruce, Robert A. Bruce and Jennifer E. Bruce-Capone and her husband, Gary, all of Winthrop; adoring grandfather to Carol Bruce of Winthrop, James R. Bruce, III and John E. “Jack” Bruce, both of Lynnfield and Francesca N. Capone and Hannah C. Capone, both of Winthrop; devoted brother of Eleanor “Sissy” Kelley and her late husband, Robert N. Kelley, Barbara A. Bruce-Meade and her late husband, Franklin D. “Frank” Meade of the US Navy and the US Marine Corps, all of Revere, Marilyn A. “Mal” Symmes of Winthrop and Revere and the late Walter M. Bruce. He is also lovingly survived by the Pumphret family and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Helen Porter

One of the First Appointed Eucharistic Ministers for Immaculate Conception Parish

A Private Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday, August 5 for Helen M. (Fiorentino) Porter, 102, who passed following a brief illness on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home.

Born in Boston’s North End on June 20, 1918, she and her family moved to Revere in 1920, over 100 years ago. She attended Revere schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1936.

She secured her special teaching certificate late in life to work as a Teacher’s Aide and substitute teacher for the former Children Day Care of Revere. Earlier in her career, she was an employee of Forbes Lithograph. She was a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Parish community and an attendee at many of the services and fundraising events. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America – Court James Lee and one of the first appointed Eucharistic Ministers for Immaculate Conception Parish and was a longtime volunteer at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center.

The beloved wife of the late Revere Police Lt. James S. Porter, she was the devoted mother of James L. Porter and his partner, Carole A. Pelissey of Beverly and Marie F. Carenza and her husband, Anthony of West Peabody; cherished grandmother of Christina M. Porter and her companion, Andrew Turchon of Salem, Maura C. Cugini and her husband, Paul of Belmont, Lauren J. Porter of Salem, Jamie A. Carenza of South Boston and Teresa E. Santia and her husband, Joshua of Hopkinton; adored great-grandmother of Norah and Evelyn Turchon and Oliver A. Santia; dear sister of the late Mary Casoli, Lillian Samu, Anthony Fiorentino and Margaret Fiorentino. She is also lovingly survived by many faithful nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Restoration Fund, 119 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151.

Remembrances may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Restoration Fund, 119 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.