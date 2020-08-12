Revere Pop Warner Season is Cancelled

Patrick Keefe, board member of Eastern Massachusetts Pop Warner, said the board voted Monday to cancel all Pop Warner seasons in the area, which includes the Revere Junior Patriots organization’s football and cheerleading teams.

Keefe, past president of Revere Pop Warner, said he informed RPW President Brianna Roderick of the board’s decision on Monday.

“Pop Warner practices were supposed to start on Aug. 1 but we had tentatively pushed that date back to Sept. 1 due to the coronavirus,” said Keefe. “We received no indication from the state that the new start date was going to be allowed and you can’t really go much further past that point because you’re getting into a late October start to the season and some really cold weather in December for games.”

Keefe said other communities, including Billerica, Chelmsford, and Saugus had already voted to cancel their seasons. “A lot of surrounding cities had opted to cancel so it was going to be a challenge to put together a schedule,” he said. New England Regional Pop Warner also announced that all Pop Warner games and competitions in the six-state region have been canceled