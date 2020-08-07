With positive test rates three times the state average, Mayor Arrigo and Revere Board of Health announce suspension of all city events and programming

Revere Public Schools Students Will Learn Remotely Until Numbers Improve

Mayor Brian Arrigo, Revere Board of Health Chair Dr. Nathalee Kong and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly announced a series of measures the City will take in response to recent, alarming trends in the City’s COVID-19 data. Over the past two weeks, the city of Revere has seen its daily new case average triple, as testing has increased by 55 percent. The City’s positive test rate is above 6 percent for the second consecutive week, nearly triple the State’s one-week average. Contact tracing teams are increasingly becoming aware of spread through large, private gatherings, including one case in the city of Revere in which a single individual infected at least 20 family members and friends at gatherings. Today Mayor Arrigo announced the following:

All City sponsored and sanctioned events will be suspended until data improves. This includes annual events such as the Fall Festival and Pumpkin Dash, all adult recreational programming, and the Revere High School graduation, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 11. The City and Schools department will work with students to plan an alternative ceremony that poses lesser public health concerns.

This includes annual events such as the Fall Festival and Pumpkin Dash, all adult recreational programming, and the Revere High School graduation, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 11. The City and Schools department will work with students to plan an alternative ceremony that poses lesser public health concerns. Revere Public Schools students will learn remotely until data improves. The School Committee will formalize this decision at its Monday night meeting. The School department will continue to work toward a September start date and will share additional details with families as soon as it is available.

The School Committee will formalize this decision at its Monday night meeting. The School department will continue to work toward a September start date and will share additional details with families as soon as it is available. In collaboration with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Contact Tracing Collaborative, tomorrow the City will kick off a weekend of action to bring awareness to recent data trends and containment strategies with a focus on Revere Beach, faith communities, and Spanish and Portuguese speaking residents.

Revere public health officials are urging residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing operating at Revere High School through August 13 as part of the Baker-Polito Administration “Stop the Spread” initiative. Walk-up and drive-thru testing is available Monday through Saturday in the Revere High School parking lot at no cost, with no insurance, no identification and no appointment required.