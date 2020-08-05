News RHS Softballers Receive Awards At Annual Alumni Softball Game by Journal Staff • August 5, 2020 • 0 Comments Coaches Briana Scata and Jenna Wells are shown with RHS Seniors and their trophies they were presented for their academic and athletic achievements. Sonia Salazar, Mike Della Russo Athletic Award and the Walter E. Tye Memorial Swimming Award, Capt. Katie O’Donnell, RHS Academic Award and the Leonard J Randall Award, Capt. Eve Lescovitz, GBL Scholar Athlete ward and the Vanessa Ardagna Memorial Award.