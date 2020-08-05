Revere Democratic City Committee Will Announce Endorsements Aug. 13

The Revere Democratic City Committee (RDCC) will announce its endorsements of candidates on Thursday, Aug. 13 for the Tuesday, Sept. 1 Democratic Primary.

The Committee will make its decision after its Aug. 12 candidates forum with State Representative candidates Joseph Gravellese and Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino and U.S. Senate candidates, Sen. Edward J. Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy III.

RDCC Chair Dimple Rana said the Committee originally planned to announce the endorsements at an RDCC meeting on Aug. 15. But instead, the 33 members of the Committee will vote immediately following the candidates’ forum and announce its endorsements the next day.

The RDCC Candidates Forum will begin on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. and be available for viewing via ZOOM. “Everyone is welcome to watch the forum,” said Rana.