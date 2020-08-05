Revere Police Hand out Bicycle Helmets to Revere Residents as Part of Bike Registration Program

The Revere Police Department will be distributing bicycle helmets and registering bicycles at several locations the month of August. Massachusetts law requires any person 16 years old or younger riding a bicycle to wear a helmet. Bicycles are required to participate. Registration serves as a deterrent to theft and can help in the recovery of stolen bicycles. All ages welcome! Studies show helmet use can reduce the odds of head injuries in accidents by about 50%, and the odds of injuries to the neck, face, and head by 33%. Bike helmets aren’t just for kids – around 87% of all bicycle accident deaths are adults 20 and older.

• August 5 Revere Police Substation 6 Pleasant St. 9:00-1pm

• August 6 Revere High School rear lot 11:30am-1pm

• August 7 Rumney Marsh School rear lot 11:30am-1pm

• August 10 Revere Police Substation 123B Shirley Ave 11:30am-1pm

• August 11 Rumney Marsh School rear lot 11:30am-1pm

• August 12 Revere Police Substation 6 Pleasant St. 9am-1pm

• August 13 Rumney High School rear lot 11:30am-1pm

• August 14 Rumney Marsh School rear lot 11:30am-1pm

• August 17 Revere Police Substation 123b Shirley Ave 11:30am-1pm

• August 18 Revere League for Special Need 200 Winthrop Ave. 11:30-1pm

• August 19 Revere Police Substation 6 Pleasant St. 9am-1pm

• August 20 Revere High School rear lot 11:30am-1pm

• August 21 Revere League for Special Needs 200 Winthrop Ave. 11:30am-1pm

• August 24 Revere Police Substation 123b Shirley Ave. 11:30am-1pm

• August 25 Revere League for Special Needs 200 Winthrop Ave. 11:30am-1pm

• August 26 Revere Police Substation 6 Pleasant St. 9am-1pm

• August 27 Revere High School rear lot 11:30am-1pm • August 28 Revere League for Special Need 200 Winthrop Ave. 11:30am-1pm