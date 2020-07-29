Bowden Appointed as New Collector-Treasurer

The City Council unanimously approved Mayor Brian Arrigo’s appointment of Cathy Bowden as the collector-treasurer for the City of Revere at its meeting Monday night.

Bowden began her service in city government as a tax title clerk and has served as the city’s assistant treasurer for the past 29 years. She has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Suffolk University.

Revere Chief Financial Officer Richard Viscay, who coordinates and oversees all the financial departments in the city, praised the appointment.

“It’s a promotion that is well deserved,” said Viscay. “It’s always a pleasure when somebody from within the city can grow from within. I am enthusiastic about Cathy leading the treasurer and the collector’s offices into the 21st century economy. She’s been working dedicatedly in the department and has learned a lot of new things especially with regard to the collector’s responsibilities. I was glad to see that the Mayor put her up for appointment and the Council approved it. I think they made an excellent choice.”

Mayor Arrigo was pleased to see Bowden’s appointment approved enthusiastically by an 11-0 margin.

“I was pleased that the Council quickly and unanimously approved Cathy Bowden’s promotion to Collector-Treasurer,” said Arrigo. “Cathy has proven herself over the years to be a conscientious, skillful, and dedicated employee. Her experience will certainly serve her well as she takes on the larger responsibilities that attend her new role. The position is an important part of our city’s financial operation and her interaction with Chief Financial Officer Rich Viscay will be a vital part of Revere’s fiscal health. I am confident that Cathy will excel and continue her outstanding service to the residents of Revere.”

Cathy Bowde, new Collector-Treasurer for the City of Revere, is pictured as she appeared via Zoom at Monday’s City Council meeting.