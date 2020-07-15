Planet Fitness Among Businesses Now Open

Revere residents were excited that Planet Fitness with two locations, one at Northgate on Squire Road and the other at Wonderland Marketplace on the VFW Parkway had finally reopened last week.

The opening was part of Governor Charlie Baker’s Phase III of Massachusetts’s phased COVID-19 reopening strategy where more businesses were eligible to reopen earlier this month.

Many residents stuck at home over the last few months have complained about the so-called “COVID-15” a play on the virus’s name and the 15 pounds many claim they gained during quarantine.

According to Planet Fitnesses Danielle D’Amelio members can return to the Revere locations and get back in shape.

“As an industry leader, the health and safety of Planet Fitness’ members and team members is a top priority,” said D’Amelio. “In preparation for reopening clubs and welcoming members back to the Judgement Free Zone in a safe and responsible way, Planet Fitness has taken several steps to strengthen existing cleanliness policies and procedures, in an effort to protect the health and well-being of members, team members and the local community.”

D’Amelio said some changes include all team members having completed extensive training related to enhanced cleanliness and sanitation policies and procedures

Planet Fitness team members will receive daily temperature checks when they arrive to work each day.

There will be increased cleaning by using disinfectant on the EPA list effective against COVID-19, including 20-minute walk arounds by our team to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas.

Planet Fitness in Revere has also implemented;

Increased sanitization stations will be available throughout the gym floor and members will continue to be asked to wipe down equipment before and after use

Touchless check-in is available via the free Planet Fitness app. Simply download the app in advance and scan in at the front desk

New signage will be placed throughout the club that highlights sanitization and Social Fitnessing guidelines

Some pieces of cardio equipment will be temporarily marked out of use to enable Social Fitnessing and create additional distance between members

Clubs will be open under 40% capacity; members can contact their home club for details

Masks or face coverings will be required for members at all times, except when partaking in strenuous cardio exercise and positioned at a distance of 14 feet from others Lockers will be limited to allow for safe distancing and all showers will be closed.