Arrigo Convenes First Meeting of New City Cabinet

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo convened the first meeting of his newly established Cabinet On Tuesday, July 14, following a structural reorganization aimed at promoting accountability and transparency in City operations and improving the efficiency and quality of services and programs for Revere residents. Cabinet members will be responsible for advising the Mayor on the various subject matters under their purview and will act as the City’s executive management team. Today’s announcement follows a series of initiatives undertaken by Mayor Arrigo to professionalize and streamline City services.

“The establishment of a Cabinet structure is going to have far-reaching benefits for our residents as we continue to improve coordination across City departments and guarantee accountability and transparency in everything we do,” Mayor Arrigo said. “I couldn’t be more proud to have this dedicated team working every day to make our City a better place for Revere residents.”

Cabinet members include: Chief of Police David Callahan, Fire Chief Christopher Bright, Chief of Staff Robert Marra, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly, Chief Financial Officer Richard Viscay, Chief of Planning and Development Robert O’Brien, Chief of Innovation Reuben Kantor, Chief of Infrastructure and Public Works Don Ciaramella, Chief of Public Health and Human Services Kim Hanton, and Chief of Human Resources John Viarella.

The updated organizational chart is shown below.