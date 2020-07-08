New Police Chief David Callahan Honored at City Hall Ceremony

The city honored David Callahan on his promotion to Chief of Revere Police at an impressive, formal ceremony Tuesday afternoon outside Revere City Hall. Mayor Brian Arrigo led the list of officials offering their congratulations to Callahan, who becomes the 26th chief in the department’s history. Callahan’s proud family sat in the front row for the ceremony. “Dave Callahan incorporates nearly 30 years of experience as a police officer into his role of leadership,” said Arrigo. “He possesses a keen understanding of the job and the requirements of modern police work. Those not only include knowledge of the law and procedure, but also include the characteristics of leadership, a sense of compassion, a curiosity about innovation and a capacity to accept and embrace progress.

Revere Police Chief David Callahan and his proud family. Shown from left are: Brother Sgt.

Chuck Callahan with his wife Amora Schena Callahan; father Charles Callahan with his wife

Judy Callahan; Chief Callahan with daughter Cadence Callahan, and wife Rhonda Callahan.

“Dave Calllahan is well suited to be both an agent of change and a pillar of the heritage of the men and women who devote their lives to the preservation of peace,” said Arrigo. Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo and Sen. Joseph Boncore each presented state citations to Callahan. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins made a pledge to Chief Callahan that “we are going to work together to make Suffolk County safer – you’re going to hold me accountable and I’m going to do the same to you.” Chelsea District Court Justice Matthew Machera said he has worked with Callahan for 26 years in the public safety and legal system areas. “I have had the pleasure of working with some of the best men and women in uniform in a variety of police departments and I can tell you, Chief Callahan, you are one of the best. You are exactly what a police officer should be,” said Machera, adding that it was an honor to conduct the swearing-in ceremony for Callahan last week. Sgt. Chuck Callahan, brother of Chief David Callahan, provided one of the more emotional moments of the ceremony. “I just want to say how much this means to not only myself and my brother, but to my whole family,” said Callahan. Becoming a police officer, he’s just been focused and worked so hard all these years, and I’m so proud of him that he’s attained this rank of Chief of Police of the City of Revere and with that, I’ll introduce my brother – I love you.” David Callahan walked to the podium as the large gathered offered a warm, standing ovation. “I have to say I’m quite humbled by everyone that’s here today and by some of the kind words,” said Callahan. “I just want to thank everyone, the mayor, Mr. Speaker, Sen. Boncore, your honor, Judge Machera, DA Rachel Rollins, the Revere City Council for your unanimous vote in appointing me as the chief with the mayor and you have entrusted me to oversee this community in the police department – and the School Committee members who have supported me as well as the superintendent of schools. “I’m fortunate and grateful to have this opportunity to serve the community that I was born and raised in,” said Callahan. “I’ve always believed and I’ve always had faith that I can make the community a better place to live in. I have hope that we will survive these challenging times and do better for the community. I love this community and the people who live here. Since my first day, I have always treated everyone fairly and with the respect they were due. I’m committed to serving the community this way and I will instill these values in the men and women that will be following my lead in the Revere Police Department in the future.” The large gathering paid tribute to David Callahan and his elevation to Chief of Revere Police with its second standing ovation of the afternoon, offering a much-deserved display of congratulations for officially, the new leader of the Revere Police Department.