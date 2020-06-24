Annual Summer Food Program Begins

Revere’s 2020 Annual Summer Food Program began Monday at Revere High School and the Beachmont School.

Pauline Lyons, starting her 17th year as director, estimated that the opening day turnout would be 800 residents between the two locations.

The Revere Annual Summer Food Program kicked off Monday with the distribution of free, nutritional breakfasts and lunches to Revere residents. Pictured at the Revere

High School site, from left, are Fran Petrillo, Develyn Miller, Fatiha Elkherchafi, Tammy Raduazzo, Donna Hayes, and Program Assistant Director Kitty Adams.

Most of the residents arrived by car, while many had walked to the schools to obtain the free, nutritious breakfasts and lunches, along with several cartons of milk. Children receive three days of breakfast and lunch meals on Monday and four days of breakfast and lunch meals on Thursday for the weekend.

The “Farm to Summer Eats” Program is a continuation of the Revere schools’ food distribution effort that had been taking place while the schools were closed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We’re in our 25th year,” said Lyons, who is aided by assistant director Kitty Adams. “The meals are free to all.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly are the overall coordinators of the successful program.

Despite the large turnout, the process went very smoothly on Monday. A helpful and congenial group of Revere workers stood outside the schools and greeted each resident with a smile. They made sure each participant received the free meals and cartons of milk and they accepted the many “thank yous” from residents graciously.

Mayor Arrigo and Supt. Kelly can certainly be proud that this important, nutritional program for all residents is being operated efficiently during what has been challenging times for all due to the coronavirus.

The Summer Food Program’s times of distribution are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. The Program will continue through Aug. 27.