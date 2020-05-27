More than 16,000 Masks Distributed to Residents To-date

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to monitor impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and develop policies and procedures to maintain public health and safety for all in Revere. As of May 26, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,570 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City’s weekly average is 12.6 new cases each day.

Mayor Arrigo and the Revere Reopening Team expanded the City’s Mask Up Revere campaign to support Revere small businesses in acquiring personal protective equipment. Small businesses that are part of phase one of the state’s reopening plan, which includes offices, hair salons and barber shops, pet services, car washes and curbside retail, may request a two-week supply of masks and gloves for their employees and customers, with a limit of 50. The application is available at www.Revere.org/maskupbusinesses.

Mayor Arrigo visited Karma Hair Salon on Squire Road last week to deliver masks and gloves to owner Kimberly Hilal, who prepared to reopen this past Monday.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our city and while we can’t solve all of the challenges they’re facing today, we are going to show up and offer everything we can to help support them,” Mayor Arrigo said.

All Revere businesses are being asked to respond to the City’s Reopening Survey to help guide the City’s response efforts, and small businesses are encouraged to apply for a grant through the City’s Emergency Small Business Program if they have not yet done so. The program aims to provide immediate relief for small businesses in jeopardy as a result of COVID-19 public health safety measures and will award Qualifying businesses up to $10,000. The application and criteria for the funding is available to small business owners at revere.org/smallbusiness. Grant funds can be used for working capital costs such as payroll, lease obligations, utility and/or debt payments, and inventory expenses.