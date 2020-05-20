Police Briefs 05-20-2020

Weekly Crime Report
These are among the calls for service to which the Revere Police Department responded during the past week.
Monday, May 11
0110: Domestic disturbance on Sumner St. The officer will file a report.
0153: Noise disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance.
0827: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the owner.
0831: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the owner.
0854: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the owner.
0934: Animal complaint at Oxford Park. The officer provided assistance.
1117: Parking complaint on Highland St. The officer spoke to the owner of the motor vehicle (MV).
1220: Hit-and-run motor vehicle accident (MVA) on American Legion Highway. The officer will file a report.
1234: MVA on the Parkway at North Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.
1248: MV stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on North Shore Rd. The officer issued a citation.
1257: Unwanted person on VFW Parkway. The officer spoke to the person.
1338: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1402: Disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer will file a report.
1445: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance.
1653: Noise disturbance on Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.
1830: Unwanted person on Morris St. The officer provided assistance.
1904: Disturbance on Furlong Drive. The officer restored the peace.
1949: Domestic disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2155: MVA on Broadway. The officer issued a summons to a 31 year-old Lynn man for the criminal charges of operation of a MV while under the influence of drugs, operation of a MV while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a MV, reckless operation of a MV, and wanton destruction of property over $1200. The operator also was cited for the CMVI of improper operation of a MV.
2320: Domestic disturbance on Patriot Parkway. The officer restored the peace.
Tuesday, May 12
0052: Medical aid. A person was transported to the Whidden.
0100: Suspicious activity on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.
0850: Disturbance on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.
0911: Domestic disturbance on Mountain Ave. The officer issued a summons to a 33 year-old Mountain Ave. man for the criminal charge of assault upon a family or household member.
0936: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Liberty Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1013: Stolen MV plate on Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.
1206: MV stop for a CMVI on Salem St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1230: Disturbance on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer restored the peace.
1233: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon a Dana St. resident.
1305: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Franklin Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1325: Medical aid on Kimball Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.
1330: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon a Noble St. resident.
1402: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered on Broadway.
1419: MV stop for a CMVI on Salem St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1428: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Franklin Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1445: Disturbance on American Legion Highway. A person was transported to the hospital.
1505: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1559: Dispute between a tenant & landlord. The officer spoke to the parties.
1626: Breaking & entering (B&E) into a MV on Parkside Place. The officer will file a report.
1629: MV stop for a CMVI on No. Shore Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1630: Domestic disturbance on Davis St. The officer restored the peace.
1708: Domestic disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officers arrested William D. Waylein, 64, of Endicott Ave., on a charge of assault & battery upon a family or household member.
1823: An officer served a 209A order upon a Davis St. resident.
1835: An officer served a 209A order upon a Dana St. resident.
1903: MV blocking a driveway on Malden St. The officer provided assistance.
2059: Trespass tow reported on Ward St.
2104: Domestic disturbance on Proctor Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2235: Disturbance on Ward St. A person was transported to the hospital.
2239: Noise disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officer spoke to the party.
2308: Domestic disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.
Wednesday, May 13
0743: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Franklin Sts. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
0804: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
0826: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
0841: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
0854: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
0857: Domestic disturbance on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace.
0924: B&E into a building on Campbell Ave. The officer provided assistance.
1014: Disturbance on Washington Ave. The officer spoke to the party.
1059: MVA at Brown Circle. The officer will file a report.
1324: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1326: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer will file a report.
1425: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1431: MVA on Broadway. The officer will file a report.
1529: A trespass tow was reported on Belle Isle Ave.
1628: A MV was reported stolen on No. Shore Rd. The officer will file a report.
1741: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1926: MVA on Bennington St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1951: Domestic disturbance on Pearl Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2022: Domestic disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2042: Domestic disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2049: MV stop on Winthrop Ave. The officer issued a summons to a 24 year old Highland St. man for the criminal charge of unlicensed operation of a MV. The officer also issued a citation for the CMVI of failing to stop for a traffic control signal.
2101: Unwanted person on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2205: Medical aid on Dolphin Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.
Thursday, May 14
0110: MV stop for a CMVI on the Parkway. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
0130: Suspicious activity on Revere St. The officer provided assistance.
0251: B&E into a building on Gage Ave. The officer will file a report.
0308: MV stop for a CMVI at Broadway and Revere St. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
0645: MVA on Cummings Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1032: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.
1050: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1111: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1123: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1139: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1156: Dispute between a landlord & tenant on Sargent St. The officer restored the peace.
1204: A MV was reported stolen on Broadway.
1216: Suspicious activity on Lowell St. The officer spoke to the person.
1329: Sexual assault on Centennial Ave. The officer issued a summons to a Watertown man for the criminal charges of indecent assault & battery (A&B) upon a person 14 years of age or older and intimidation of a witness.
1402: Larceny on Broadway. The officer will file a report.
1406: Parking complaint on Rice Ave. The officer issued a parking ticket.
1414: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1616: MV stop for a CMVI on Salem St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1616: B&E into a MV on Ward St. The officer will file a report.
1617: An officer served a 209A order upon an Abruzzi St. resident.
1650: MVA at Suffolk Downs Rd. and the Parkway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1705: Suspicious activity at Chamberlain Ave. and the Lynnway. The officer will file a report.
1729: Well-being check on Squire Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.
1734: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1750: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1804: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1815: MV stop for a CMVI at Copeland Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1825: Disturbance on Reservoir Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.
1828: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1835: MV stop for a CMVI on Squire Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1837: MV stop for a CMVI on Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1906: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1912: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1921: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1940: MV stop for a CMVI at Copeland Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
1950: Domestic disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer will file a report.
1952: MV stop for a CMVI on the Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
2018: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
2047: Suspicious activity at Eustis and Harris Sts. The officer restored the peace.
2141: Domestic disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officers arrested Eric L. Patten, 31, of Revere Beach Blvd., on charges of A&B upon a family or household member, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and five counts of assault & battery upon a police officer.
2202: Noise disturbance on George Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2307: Noise disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer provided assistance.
2323: MV stop for a CMVI at the Parkway and Vinal St.. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
2336: MV stop for a CMVI on Squire Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
Friday, May 15
0714: Disturbance on Pomona St. The officer restored the peace.
0720: A MV parked illegally on Shirley St. was towed.
0902: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.
0952: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered on Broadway.
0954: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Franklin St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1003: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Franklin St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1014: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1023: A harassment prevention restraining order (258E order) was served upon a Lantern Rd. resident.
1024: MV stop for a CMVI on Hywood St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1112: MVA on Furlong Drive. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1158: MV stop for a CMVI at Mahoney Circle. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1307: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1315: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1319: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1332: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1334: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1338: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1418: Animal complaint on Rice and Alden Aves. The officer spoke to the person.
1424: MVA on Overlook Ridge Drive. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1428: MV stop for a CMVI on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1428: An illegally-parked MV on Avon St. was towed.
1456: MVA at Rice Ave. and the Lynnway. The officer provided assistance.
1509: MVA on Squire Rd. The officer will file a report.
1511: Noise disturbance on Furness St. The officer provided assistance.
1520: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1537: MV stop for a CMVI on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1545: MV stop for a CMVI on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1642: Domestic disturbance on Campbell Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1656: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.
1709: Domestic disturbance on Derby Rd. The officer will file a report.
1721: MV blocking a driveway on Sargent St. The owner moved the MV.
1742: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.
1757: Domestic disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer will file a report.
1953: Disturbance on Lancaster Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2008: MVA at Mountain Ave. and Essex St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
2033: Disabled MV at Copeland Cricle. The officer provided assistance.
2125: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
2145: Domestic disturbance on Kingman Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2231: Disturbance on Morris St. A person was transported to the hospital.
2352: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.
Saturday, May 16
0022: Noise disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer restored the peace.
0045: Noise disturbance on Parkside Place. The officer provided assistance.
0127: Disturbance on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.
0209: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.
0304: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Bradstreet Ave. The officer provided assistance.
0924: Domestic disturbance on Dehon St. The officer restored the peace.
0938: Vandalism on Malden St. The officer will file a report.
1119: MV stop for a CMVI on Squire Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1237: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1317: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1453: A MV was reported stolen on Vane St.
1512: A trespass tow was reported for a MV on Revere Beach Blvd.
1855: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer issued a summons to a 25 year-old Boston man for the criminal charges of B&E into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1200, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and attempting to commit a crime.
1921: MVA on Proctor Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1950: A&B on Broadway. The officer will file a report.
2028: Disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2209: Landlord-tenant dispute on Washburn Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2214: Domestic disturbance on Pomona St. The officer provided assistance.
2226: Noise disturbance at Lee and Revere Sts. The officer provided assistance.
2238: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered at Eliot and No. Shore Rds.
2242: Noise disturbance on Library St. The officer provided assistance.
2248: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.
2313: Noise disturbance on Hichborn St. The officer provided assistance.
Sunday, May 17
0004: Domestic disturbance on Fenno St. The officer provided assistance.
0006: Noise disturbance on Ward St. The officer provided assistance.
0007: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer provided assistance.
0110: Noise disturbance on Kilburn St. The officer provided assistance.
0125: Domestic disturbance on Derby Rd. The officer provided assistance.
0345: Domestic disturbance on Florence Ave. The officer provided assistance.
0454: Noise disturbance on Lantern Rd. The officer provided assistance.
0633: Domestic disturbance on Overlook Ridge Terrace. The officer provided assistance.
0810: MV stop for a CMVI on Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1113: Noise disturbance on Prospect Ave. The officer spoke to the person.
1200: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1245: MVA on Squire Rd. One MV was towed.
1251: A MV was reported stolen on Gage Ave. The officer will file a report.
1349: MV stop for a CMVI at Broadway and Cushman Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1508: Unwanted person on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.
1516: MV stop for a CMVI on Washington Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1522: MV stop for a CMVI at Lucia Ave. and Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1531: MV stop for a CMVI at Lucia Ave. and Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.
1546: Disturbance on Lantern Rd. The officer restored the peace.
1706: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1757: MV stop for a CMVI on Centennial Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.
1833: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.
1845: MVA at Essex St. and Park Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.
1919: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.
1931: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.
1947: Domestic disturbance on Cushman Ave. The officer restored the peace.
2154: Noise disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.
2309: Noise disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officer restored the peace.