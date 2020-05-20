Police Briefs 05-20-2020

Weekly Crime Report

These are among the calls for service to which the Revere Police Department responded during the past week.

Monday, May 11

0110: Domestic disturbance on Sumner St. The officer will file a report.

0153: Noise disturbance on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0827: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the owner.

0831: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the owner.

0854: Animal complaint on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer spoke to the owner.

0934: Animal complaint at Oxford Park. The officer provided assistance.

1117: Parking complaint on Highland St. The officer spoke to the owner of the motor vehicle (MV).

1220: Hit-and-run motor vehicle accident (MVA) on American Legion Highway. The officer will file a report.

1234: MVA on the Parkway at North Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1248: MV stop for a civil motor vehicle infraction (CMVI) on North Shore Rd. The officer issued a citation.

1257: Unwanted person on VFW Parkway. The officer spoke to the person.

1338: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1402: Disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer will file a report.

1445: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer provided assistance.

1653: Noise disturbance on Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1830: Unwanted person on Morris St. The officer provided assistance.

1904: Disturbance on Furlong Drive. The officer restored the peace.

1949: Domestic disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2155: MVA on Broadway. The officer issued a summons to a 31 year-old Lynn man for the criminal charges of operation of a MV while under the influence of drugs, operation of a MV while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a MV, reckless operation of a MV, and wanton destruction of property over $1200. The operator also was cited for the CMVI of improper operation of a MV.

2320: Domestic disturbance on Patriot Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

Tuesday, May 12

0052: Medical aid. A person was transported to the Whidden.

0100: Suspicious activity on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

0850: Disturbance on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.

0911: Domestic disturbance on Mountain Ave. The officer issued a summons to a 33 year-old Mountain Ave. man for the criminal charge of assault upon a family or household member.

0936: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Liberty Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1013: Stolen MV plate on Revere Beach Parkway. The officer provided assistance.

1206: MV stop for a CMVI on Salem St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1230: Disturbance on Lee Burbank Highway. The officer restored the peace.

1233: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon a Dana St. resident.

1305: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Franklin Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1325: Medical aid on Kimball Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.

1330: An officer served a domestic abuse prevention restraining order (209A order) upon a Noble St. resident.

1402: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered on Broadway.

1419: MV stop for a CMVI on Salem St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1428: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Franklin Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1445: Disturbance on American Legion Highway. A person was transported to the hospital.

1505: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1559: Dispute between a tenant & landlord. The officer spoke to the parties.

1626: Breaking & entering (B&E) into a MV on Parkside Place. The officer will file a report.

1629: MV stop for a CMVI on No. Shore Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1630: Domestic disturbance on Davis St. The officer restored the peace.

1708: Domestic disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officers arrested William D. Waylein, 64, of Endicott Ave., on a charge of assault & battery upon a family or household member.

1823: An officer served a 209A order upon a Davis St. resident.

1835: An officer served a 209A order upon a Dana St. resident.

1903: MV blocking a driveway on Malden St. The officer provided assistance.

2059: Trespass tow reported on Ward St.

2104: Domestic disturbance on Proctor Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2235: Disturbance on Ward St. A person was transported to the hospital.

2239: Noise disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

2308: Domestic disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

Wednesday, May 13

0743: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Franklin Sts. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

0804: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

0826: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

0841: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

0854: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

0857: Domestic disturbance on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace.

0924: B&E into a building on Campbell Ave. The officer provided assistance.

1014: Disturbance on Washington Ave. The officer spoke to the party.

1059: MVA at Brown Circle. The officer will file a report.

1324: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1326: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer will file a report.

1425: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem and Fenwick Sts. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1431: MVA on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

1529: A trespass tow was reported on Belle Isle Ave.

1628: A MV was reported stolen on No. Shore Rd. The officer will file a report.

1741: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1926: MVA on Bennington St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1951: Domestic disturbance on Pearl Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2022: Domestic disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2042: Domestic disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2049: MV stop on Winthrop Ave. The officer issued a summons to a 24 year old Highland St. man for the criminal charge of unlicensed operation of a MV. The officer also issued a citation for the CMVI of failing to stop for a traffic control signal.

2101: Unwanted person on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2205: Medical aid on Dolphin Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.

Thursday, May 14

0110: MV stop for a CMVI on the Parkway. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

0130: Suspicious activity on Revere St. The officer provided assistance.

0251: B&E into a building on Gage Ave. The officer will file a report.

0308: MV stop for a CMVI at Broadway and Revere St. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0645: MVA on Cummings Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1032: Disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

1050: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1111: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1123: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1139: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1156: Dispute between a landlord & tenant on Sargent St. The officer restored the peace.

1204: A MV was reported stolen on Broadway.

1216: Suspicious activity on Lowell St. The officer spoke to the person.

1329: Sexual assault on Centennial Ave. The officer issued a summons to a Watertown man for the criminal charges of indecent assault & battery (A&B) upon a person 14 years of age or older and intimidation of a witness.

1402: Larceny on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

1406: Parking complaint on Rice Ave. The officer issued a parking ticket.

1414: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1616: MV stop for a CMVI on Salem St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1616: B&E into a MV on Ward St. The officer will file a report.

1617: An officer served a 209A order upon an Abruzzi St. resident.

1650: MVA at Suffolk Downs Rd. and the Parkway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1705: Suspicious activity at Chamberlain Ave. and the Lynnway. The officer will file a report.

1729: Well-being check on Squire Rd. A person was transported to the hospital.

1734: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1750: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1804: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1815: MV stop for a CMVI at Copeland Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1825: Disturbance on Reservoir Ave. A person was transported to the hospital.

1828: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1835: MV stop for a CMVI on Squire Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1837: MV stop for a CMVI on Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1906: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1912: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1921: MV stop for a CMVI at Brown Circle. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1940: MV stop for a CMVI at Copeland Circle. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

1950: Domestic disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer will file a report.

1952: MV stop for a CMVI on the Parkway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2018: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2047: Suspicious activity at Eustis and Harris Sts. The officer restored the peace.

2141: Domestic disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officers arrested Eric L. Patten, 31, of Revere Beach Blvd., on charges of A&B upon a family or household member, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and five counts of assault & battery upon a police officer.

2202: Noise disturbance on George Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2307: Noise disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer provided assistance.

2323: MV stop for a CMVI at the Parkway and Vinal St.. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

2336: MV stop for a CMVI on Squire Rd. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

Friday, May 15

0714: Disturbance on Pomona St. The officer restored the peace.

0720: A MV parked illegally on Shirley St. was towed.

0902: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave a verbal warning to the operator.

0952: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered on Broadway.

0954: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Franklin St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1003: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Franklin St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1014: MV stop for a CMVI at Salem St. and Grand View Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1023: A harassment prevention restraining order (258E order) was served upon a Lantern Rd. resident.

1024: MV stop for a CMVI on Hywood St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1112: MVA on Furlong Drive. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1158: MV stop for a CMVI at Mahoney Circle. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1307: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1315: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1319: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1332: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1334: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1338: MV stop for a CMVI at Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1418: Animal complaint on Rice and Alden Aves. The officer spoke to the person.

1424: MVA on Overlook Ridge Drive. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1428: MV stop for a CMVI on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1428: An illegally-parked MV on Avon St. was towed.

1456: MVA at Rice Ave. and the Lynnway. The officer provided assistance.

1509: MVA on Squire Rd. The officer will file a report.

1511: Noise disturbance on Furness St. The officer provided assistance.

1520: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1537: MV stop for a CMVI on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1545: MV stop for a CMVI on the Lynn Marsh Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1642: Domestic disturbance on Campbell Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1656: Disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance.

1709: Domestic disturbance on Derby Rd. The officer will file a report.

1721: MV blocking a driveway on Sargent St. The owner moved the MV.

1742: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Beach St. The officer provided assistance.

1757: Domestic disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer will file a report.

1953: Disturbance on Lancaster Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2008: MVA at Mountain Ave. and Essex St. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

2033: Disabled MV at Copeland Cricle. The officer provided assistance.

2125: MVA on Broadway. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

2145: Domestic disturbance on Kingman Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2231: Disturbance on Morris St. A person was transported to the hospital.

2352: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

Saturday, May 16

0022: Noise disturbance on Revere Beach Blvd. The officer restored the peace.

0045: Noise disturbance on Parkside Place. The officer provided assistance.

0127: Disturbance on American Legion Highway. The officer restored the peace.

0209: Noise disturbance on Beach St. The officer restored the peace.

0304: Hit-and-run MVA with property damage on Bradstreet Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0924: Domestic disturbance on Dehon St. The officer restored the peace.

0938: Vandalism on Malden St. The officer will file a report.

1119: MV stop for a CMVI on Squire Rd. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1237: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1317: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1453: A MV was reported stolen on Vane St.

1512: A trespass tow was reported for a MV on Revere Beach Blvd.

1855: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer issued a summons to a 25 year-old Boston man for the criminal charges of B&E into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1200, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and attempting to commit a crime.

1921: MVA on Proctor Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1950: A&B on Broadway. The officer will file a report.

2028: Disturbance on Cummings Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2209: Landlord-tenant dispute on Washburn Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2214: Domestic disturbance on Pomona St. The officer provided assistance.

2226: Noise disturbance at Lee and Revere Sts. The officer provided assistance.

2238: A MV that had been reported as stolen was recovered at Eliot and No. Shore Rds.

2242: Noise disturbance on Library St. The officer provided assistance.

2248: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer provided assistance.

2313: Noise disturbance on Hichborn St. The officer provided assistance.

Sunday, May 17

0004: Domestic disturbance on Fenno St. The officer provided assistance.

0006: Noise disturbance on Ward St. The officer provided assistance.

0007: Noise disturbance on Kimball Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0110: Noise disturbance on Kilburn St. The officer provided assistance.

0125: Domestic disturbance on Derby Rd. The officer provided assistance.

0345: Domestic disturbance on Florence Ave. The officer provided assistance.

0454: Noise disturbance on Lantern Rd. The officer provided assistance.

0633: Domestic disturbance on Overlook Ridge Terrace. The officer provided assistance.

0810: MV stop for a CMVI on Washington Ave. and Haith St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1113: Noise disturbance on Prospect Ave. The officer spoke to the person.

1200: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1245: MVA on Squire Rd. One MV was towed.

1251: A MV was reported stolen on Gage Ave. The officer will file a report.

1349: MV stop for a CMVI at Broadway and Cushman Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1508: Unwanted person on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

1516: MV stop for a CMVI on Washington Ave. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1522: MV stop for a CMVI at Lucia Ave. and Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1531: MV stop for a CMVI at Lucia Ave. and Malden St. The officer issued a citation to the operator.

1546: Disturbance on Lantern Rd. The officer restored the peace.

1706: MV stop for a CMVI on Broadway. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1757: MV stop for a CMVI on Centennial Ave. The officer gave the operator a verbal warning.

1833: Disturbance on Constitution Ave. The officer restored the peace.

1845: MVA at Essex St. and Park Ave. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers.

1919: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1931: Noise disturbance on the Revere Beach Parkway. The officer restored the peace.

1947: Domestic disturbance on Cushman Ave. The officer restored the peace.

2154: Noise disturbance on Broadway. The officer restored the peace.

2309: Noise disturbance on Endicott Ave. The officer restored the peace.