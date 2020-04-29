MCU Donates 5,000 N95 Masks to Partners Healthcare

Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, today announced that it has donated 5,000 N95 masks to Partners HealthCare amid the coronavirus crisis. The masks will be distributed to Partners institutions, which include Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Boston Hope Medical Center, a 1,000-bed medical center for those recovering from Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), among others. The single use masks were stored as part of a business continuity plan implemented by Metro in the event of an emergency. With the increased need and decreased supply of Personal Protective Equipment across Massachusetts, Metro CEO and President Robert Cashman decided unequivocally that the masks would be best used in the hands of the state’s front line responders.

Metro has also taken the necessary steps to protect the safety of its more than 225,000 members and 340 employees. Immediately following Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s Stay at Home Advisory on March 23, Metro closed its 14 branch offices – reopening those without drive-ups to appointment only and those with drive-ups to be staffed with trained Metro employees in protective gear. All branch employees have been provided with masks, gloves, sanitizer, and Plexiglas guards to protect both themselves and the members with whom they interact.

Additionally, after deploying more than 200 laptops to its back office employees, the entire Metro organization was set up to work remotely within two weeks without any disruption to business activity. While these remote employees will not interact directly with Metro members, Cashman arranged for each to receive a hand-made mask in the mail to increase the safety of both the employee and their families.

“At Metro, we are in the business of helping other people,” said Cashman. “As our nation and specifically the communities we serve face such troubling times, it is a privilege to be able to help ease the burden of our partners, members, and employees in some small way.”

For branch location information, please visit MetroCU.org. To make an appointment at a Metro branch location, please call 844-515-8433.

