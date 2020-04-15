Northeast Metro Tech Offers Stress and Anxiety Management Tips Amidst COVID-19

Superintendent David DiBarri would like to provide Northeast Metro Tech families with tips and strategies for coping with stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 global health pandemic that has kept students home for the past few weeks.

“This pandemic has disrupted everyone’s daily lives, and that can be incredibly stressful and anxiety inducing,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “We want to make sure our Northeast Metro Tech families know we’re here to offer our support through this difficult, stressful time, and are offering these tips to help everyone, students, parents and guardians alike, manage their stress and anxiety over the coming weeks.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all schools in the state to remain closed through the month of April, at least, in an effort to prevent further spread of the virus.

Take Care of Yourself

The CDC offers the following tips for taking care of your own mental health in times of crisis:

• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.

• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.

• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

Watch for Symptoms of Stress in your Child

Parents should watch for symptoms of heightened stress and anxiety in their children. Symptoms might include:

• Excessive crying or irritation in younger children

• Returning to behaviors they have outgrown (for example, toileting accidents or bed wetting)

• Excessive worry or sadness

• Unhealthy eating or sleeping habits

• Irritability and “acting out” behaviors in teens

• Difficulty with attention and concentration

• Avoidance of activities enjoyed in the past

• Unexplained headaches or body pain

• Use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs

Teach and Model Stress-Prevention Strategies

Children learn from the behavior of their parents. According to the National Association of School Psychologists, there are many behaviors you can model as a parent to help your child cope with the stress of COVID-19.

• Remain calm and reassuring. Remember that how you react to situations may increase or decrease your child’s anxiety.

• Make time to talk to your child, especially if they want to talk about their concerns, fears, or questions.

• Avoid excessive blaming of others to prevent stereotyping.

• Monitor television viewing and social media use. Avoid watching news coverage that may be upsetting or developmentally inappropriate for you child. Remind your child that information they find about COVID-19 on social media may be inaccurate and based on rumors.

• Maintain as regular a routine as possible. Schedule time for learning activities and fun or relaxing activities.

• Be honest and accurate with your child about COVID-19. Share developmentally-appropriate information. Telling your child that the disease spreads from person-to-person and person-to-surface contact will help them understand the important of good personal hygiene.

• Remind your child of good personal hygiene practices and model these practices yourself. Continue with the same daily hygiene routine that you usually would, with special attention to hand-washing. Parents and children should wash their hands for 20 seconds (about as long as it takes to slowly sing Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star) several times a day. More information can be found at the National Association of School Psychologists website.