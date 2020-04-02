Dr. Kelly provides update on RPS: Talks plans, response and where sudents and teachers go from here

As the likelihood of a return to normal life fades each week as does the likelihood of Revere students returning to school any time soon.

On Tuesday Governor Charlie Baker extended the state’s stay-at-home advisory until May 4, roughly a month from now, due to the rising cases and deaths of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Revere Public School Superintendent Dianne Kelly and others were hopeful this pandemic would be behind us by the first week of April when they closed the schools earlier this month.

Now that seems unlikely.

“Right now, everything is very much up in the air,” said Kelly. “We have begun discussing things like graduation, grade level promotion, and how to assign credit for work completed (if this is possible) and how these things might happen in two scenarios – first, if we come back to school and second, if we don’t.”

On Advanced Placement Tests for students Kelly said the College Board is making arrangements for students to take their AP exams online, from home.

“Most students have already been in touch with their AP teachers and have study plans,” said Kelly. “Any student who chooses not to take the exam(s) will get a full refund if they have already paid the exam fee. The College Board indicates more information on testing and dates will be provided on April 3rd. In the meantime, you can access free online AP work and information at www.apstudents.collegeboard.org/coronavirus- updates.”

Kelly also said Revere High School Principal Dr. John Perella will be working with RHS students to develop a survey through which students at each high school and each middle school can identify desired elective courses for 2020-2021.

“We will use survey results to make as many adjustments to offerings as possible,” said Kelly. “When that is completed, we will begin working with students to complete their course requests for next year so we can begin planning as we typically would do at this time of year.”

“As always we thank you for your help and support. We appreciate your patience as we navigate these unpredictable and unsettling times,” added Kelly.

For up-to-date information regarding the 2019 novel Coronavirus, please visit the DPH COVID-19 web site at www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.